There’s nothing quite like the calming and unconditional love of a four-legged friend — that’s the inspiration behind introducing a comfort dog to Breckenridge Public Schools.
Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson gave a presentation to the school board about the merits of a school-owned comfort dog at a Wednesday, Jan. 19 meeting. The board voted 4-0 to allow Erickson to pursue the project.
“It seems to me you’ve done a lot of research on this, and if a dog running around provides that spark to one kid, it’s worth it,” School Board Director Ty Mikkelson said.
Students’ mental health has suffered over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. From isolation to feelings of hopelessness for the future, American youth have experienced a sharp uptick in mental health-driven emergency visits, mental illness and major depressive episodes, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
From April 2020-October 2020, the number of youth ages 5-11 who sought emergency care for a mental health crisis increased by 24 percent. For youth ages 12-17, the same statistic climbed 31 percent, the CDC reported.
“A comfort dog could be for those sad, emotional moments — the loss of a loved one, or a family who lost their home or lost their parents or grandparents. We’ve had several of those lately, so it could provide some support for them,” Erickson said.
There is evidence that spending time with a comfort dog builds confidence in reading because students feel more comfortable reading out loud to an animal versus a peer, she said. There are also students who require breaks outside the classroom. A comfort dog could provide an opportunity for those students to ground themselves and be able to return to the classroom more quickly.
“You can read stories about students who may be more bashful meeting up around this dog and being more comfortable to visit and build relationships and friendships through the dog,” Erickson said.
Erickson has done research into other school districts that have implemented a comfort dog, including Forest Lake High School, Browns Valley School and Lakeville Area Schools. She is looking into Interquest CARES, an organization that selects, trains and places a labrador or golden retriever in schools.
Interquest is better known for its detection canines, which sniff out drugs and other contraband. In 2012, Northern Region Corporate Trainer Kim Heyes began placing comfort dogs in schools. Erickson said the canines that become comfort dogs were unsuccessful in their contraband-sniffing duties, but still have a highly trainable and gentle disposition, making them ideal candidates for school therapy duties.
The school has had detection canines on campus before, and Erickson said the students always light up with joy.
“It’s always interesting when the drug dog or safety dog is here, they all are just dying to get in front of him and pet the dog, so that was another spark, thinking, ‘We could actually do this,’” Erickson said.
The total cost of the animal would be $10,000 upfront, with the average lifespan of a large dog being 8-10 years. Erickson said donations and fundraising could be used to cover the initial expense, and she tossed out some ideas, including a color run. Erickson suspects the possibility of a comfort dog would garner widespread support and excitement from the students, making a $10,000 fundraising goal feasible.
“They guarantee that this dog will be ready to go, so if we spend the money, we know we will be getting a dog that has been well trained,” Erickson said.
Because of the current demand, it would likely take 12-18 months before the district would receive a comfort dog. The canine would alternate between the two campuses. An avoidance policy would be in place for students who are allergic to or afraid of dogs. In other school districts that have implemented a comfort dog, liability insurance is covered by the district policy.
The dog would have one “owner” and multiple handlers. The “owner” would be responsible for taking care of the animal after school hours and covering food and vet costs. However, the dog would ultimately be owned by the school, meaning if the “owner” were to move on from their position at Breckenridge Public Schools, the dog would stay.
The “owner” and handlers would undergo a one-day training in Houston, which could be considered staff development, Erickson said. As far as integrating the dog into the school, Erickson said they could hold an all-school assembly to brief the youth on how to approach the animal and have respectful interactions.
