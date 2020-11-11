Breckenridge Public Schools host virtual Veterans Day event

Breckenridge Public Schools put on their annual Veterans Day event with a virtual twist this year. Although the event could not be held in person, people attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Valley Christian Church to watch the live stream.
The ceremony opened with the high school band performing “America the Beautiful,” in the school gym. Next, veterans Father Leo Moenkedick and Tom Bernotas presented the U.S. Colors. They came to a halt in front of the band, while the trumpet players performed “Taps.”
Superintendent Diane Cordes welcomed the virtual audience and expressed her appreciation for veterans. Cordes said it is because of veterans that classrooms can discuss opinions freely.
“This is a little bit of a different program today, speaking to an empty gymnasium, but knowing we are speaking and singing and presenting to our whole community,” Cordes said. “We believe that this does not diminish anything about honoring the veterans of our wonderful community and our wonderful United States of America.”
The high school band and choir performed the “Armed Forces Salute - The Pride of America!” and sang each of the songs associated with the army, marines, navy, coast guard and air force, finishing with the National Anthem.
Father Leo Moenkedick, who retired from the military on Dec. 1, 2019, began his portion of the presentation with a prayer. Moenkedick kicked off his military career in the Air Force in 1975. He spent just under 18 years in the North Dakota Air National Guard until 2017.
Moenkedick served as an officer and a chaplain, meaning he was a pastor to everyone on base, and offered religious services and counseling to the troops. While he focused on his own Catholic faith, he said he tried to find people to accommodate soldiers of a different faith.
He was deployed extensively overseas, traveling to Bahrain, Qatar, Ghana, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia and a handful of U.S. states to name a few.
“Our mission is summed up in our mission statement and it is ‘to provide for the first amendment rights of the people of the military,’” Moenkedick said.
After 9/11, Moenkedick served in the Middle East for several years and turned his objective to counseling and comforting those who were actively fighting. Sometimes he even needed to help people struggling with PTSD since it was a war-time environment, he said.
While he was in the Middle East, Moenkedick said he had a lot to learn about the language, culture and Muslim faith. Even sitting and greeting were different in the Muslim culture, and Moenkedick said he could not do certain physical gestures because they were considered offensive.
“The different experiences of the different nations and cultures of the world is a real unique opportunity that I had to experience the world,” Moenkedick said. “One of the things I would encourage you to do, especially our young people, if you get the chance to travel abroad, to experience other cultures, take that opportunity … I think perhaps the only way the world will find peace is if we can begin to understand the way that other people think, the way that other cultures live.”
After Moenkedick’s speech, several high school students presented their Vietnam Projects. A few of the presenters interviewed Vietnam War veterans, while another, Reese Pederson, handcrafted a wooden flag for a veteran who passed away and offered to create more for other interested veterans.
Red River Quilters and Quilts of Valor Foundation Member Deb Mitskog also presented two quilts to Vietnam veterans Tom Bernotas and Mark Lamey during the event.
Mitskog said the top layer of each quilt represents the community and individuals who helped put it together. The batting layer inside represents warmth, comfort, peace and healing and the backing stands for strength and supports all other layers of the quilt.
Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson concluded the ceremony by thanking all veterans. He said Veterans Day happens each year, global pandemic or not, and he was happy to still be able to put on the event virtually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.