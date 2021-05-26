Breckenridge Public Schools hosts second engagement meeting

Breckenridge Public Schools hosted its second community engagement meeting Sunday, May 23 to discuss potential plans for renewing the current operating levy and updating the facilities.
Operating levies run the daily operations of a building, Superintendent Diane Cordes said. For instance, the largest part of a budget is the staff, which is supported by an operating levy. The current operating levy will expire in June 2022. The district is also gauging facilities needs, which can be addressed through a bond referendum.
The contemplated request for renewing the operating levy would increase the tax impact; for a $200,000 estimated market value property, taxes would increase by $68.34.
Four different plans for facilities updates were discussed at the meeting:
- Option A: keeping both the elementary and high school sites
- Option B: renovating the high school to include the elementary school
- Option C: building a new Pre-K-12 school
- Option D: building a new Pre-K-12 school with a community space
“The hope of the board is to be as transparent, informational and inclusive of the whole community as possible because sometimes we think of the school as the superintendent or the board or the teachers, but the school is the community,” Cordes said. “So that’s why it’s so important to involve the community in these conversations.”
Ingensa Inc. Education and Business Development Director Rochelle Van Den Heuvel said the question that prompted the most responses from attendees was “Do you believe the Breckenridge Public Schools face challenges? What are they? How would you fix them?” Participants cited a need to upgrade or build a new facility in the results from the first community engagement meeting, Daily News previously reported.
Option A would cost $43.8 million and would span over 20 years. Option B would cost $54.8 million and would also span 20 years. Option C would cost $77.5 million and would span 29 years. The cost of Option D is yet to be determined.
Participants gathered in small groups to discuss a series of questions related to the options. They were first asked to identify what they liked, then what they didn’t like, what option they would prioritize and if there was anything they didn’t ask that they should have.
The latter three options would require land acquisition, with options C and D planned to be built near St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge. Some groups cited concerns of students commuting to school if it was along Highway 75. There were also questions about what would happen to the old buildings if the district were to build a new school, but most groups concluded it would not be prudent to spend money renovating the old elementary school.
Participant Steve Kent presented for his group and said their top priority was either option C or D.
“Question two: Is there anything you heard today you didn’t like? Spending $45 million renovating and still having the old property,” Kent said.
Participant Kennedy Niska presented for his group, and they, too, favored building a new school.
“We felt new construction seems to be the most efficient of choices especially as a monetary investment and that the partnership with the community could be key to exploring unique options,” Niska said.
A survey will go out to all community members at the latest by June 21 to collect data on how the community thinks the district should move forward. The third and final community engagement meeting will take place in August.
