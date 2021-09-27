Breckenridge Public Schools project proposal is ‘favorable’

The district will wait to choose a final location until after the election if the referendum is passed. A public engagement process will follow to ensure the location is reflective of what the community wants.
The Breckenridge Public Schools project proposal received a “favorable” rating from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Thursday, Sept. 23, according to a district press release.
A simple majority (50 percent) will be needed to pass all three ballot questions in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 special election. Ballot question one renews and increases the current operating levy, question two proposes the construction of a new pre-K-12 school building and question three proposes a multi-purpose arena featuring a seasonal ice sheet to be connected to the new school.
“We are very pleased with this vote of confidence in our project proposals,” School Board Chair Brett Johnson stated. “It was very important to us to have the department of education’s blessing.”
Early voting for the special election has already begun. Breckenridge School District residents who are interested in casting a ballot can vote from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day at Breckenridge High School, or voters can request an absentee ballot from the school district and return it by 3 p.m. election day. In-person absentee voting began Sept. 17, and can be completed at the District Office (810 Beede Ave.) during normal hours (8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday).
The district was previously told to expect an unfavorable rating from MDE, meaning a supermajority, or 60 percent, would have been needed to pass ballot questions two and three, Daily News previously reported.
The district announced the news at the Sept. 13 community engagement meeting, highlighting the aspects of the plan MDE did not support. But upon further clarification of the proposed project, the MDE deemed the plans favorable, according to the release.
The third and final community engagement meeting also highlighted some apprehension surrounding the proposed location of the new school. Plans were to move a new pre-K-12 facility to a location along Highway 210 by CHI St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge. Some meeting participants raised concerns about the location due to safety and accessibility, Daily News previously reported.
The site was initially planned for the northern location because the north port development will be taking place simultaneously.
The district will wait to choose a final location until after the election if the referendum is passed. A public engagement process will follow to ensure the location is reflective of what the community wants.
