Breckenridge Public Schools to host virtual Veteran’s Day event

Three event highlights
- Breckenridge Public Schools will present a livestream Veteran’s Day event at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. While the event is usually held in person, this year, participants can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.
- Father Leo Moenkedick, current pastor of St. Mary’s in Breckenridge, is this year’s featured guest speaker. He is retired from his position as Lt. Colonel of North Dakota Air National Guard in December 2019. Moenkedick has traveled overseas extensively throughout his military career.
- Breckenridge Elementary School students will put on a performance and will be joined by upper-level choir and band students. All grades have a role to play, and the event will have nearly all the same components as previous years, minus the in-person festivities.
Why you should attend
“We're still going to have all the components this year, it just will be virtual. And some of this will be live … I’m looking forward to his [Moenkedick’s] presentation. I hear he’s very interesting and it should be very good. He’s got a lot of great experience in the military. And people who don’t want to attend in a public place can view it on their own device in the comfort of their own home.” — Cathy Affield, Breckenridge Public Schools community education coordinator and administrative assistant to the superintendent
If you go
WHEN 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
WHERE St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Valley Christian Church or from the comfort of your home via the livestream link. People who attend in person must be wearing masks and social distance.
INFO and the link to the livestream will be posted periodically on www.facebook.com/isd846/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.