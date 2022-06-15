Breckenridge Public Schools to lease single 77-passenger bus

The Breckenridge School Board meeting held Wednesday, June 15, saw the board approve all business items unanimously. Most conversation focused on the leasing or purchase of a new bus or buses.
The meeting began with adjustments to the agenda, including another hire and two more resignation letters. They then went into communications on the financial report and bills that were approved by the board. The previous agenda lists Mike McCall as the new industrial tech/ag educator, Kolden Lehmann as a new custodian and Tom Thielen as technology coordinator. Elementary music teacher Kennedy Niska and paraeducator Samantha Babcock were both listed on the previous agenda as resignations.
Afterwards, the elementary and high school principals went through their communications to the board. Elementary Principal Corinna Erickson let the board know that enrollment for summer school was much higher this year because they are holding it between July and August rather than June and July.
High School Principal Craig Peterson said the high schoolers are currently in summer school, focusing on academic recovery so they can move into their next school year. He also informed the board that he had spoken to Ashley Wiertzema from Wilkin County Public Health about a vaping program, “my life, my quit.”
Board Members involved in the activities committee heard a presentation on the inclusion of eSports at Breckenridge High School. They said the presentation was really well done and are going to consider it in future board meetings for the future school year.
The board then went on to discuss the purchase of leasing of new school buses. The initial idea presented was to lease two 77-passenger buses at around $18,000 a month for each. This would be a four-year lease with the board needing to decide in the fifth year if they wanted to return the bus or buy out the bus.
According to some quick phone calculations from board member Ty Mikkelson, the cost after five years would be just over what a single new bus would cost to buy outright. Most other members seemed pleased with this calculation, especially since the board said they didn’t have the $100,000+ a new bus would cost at this moment.
They then approved a motion to lease only one bus to be leased with the contingency that Strand would look into the legalities of the contract. The idea that they would look into leasing or ordering more in the future years was talked about but wasn’t included in the approved motion. They also approved a motion to sell two buses that are out of commission.
The meeting adjourned at 8:49 a.m. and the next school board meeting will be Wednesday, July 20, at Breckenridge Elementary School in its board room.
