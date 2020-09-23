Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission reviewed old, new water plants

Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission met on Monday, Sept. 21, to discuss the old water plant, the purchase of a new air compressor for the new water plant, the lagoon permit and the funding for water and sewage for residents of Breckenridge.
Director of Public Service Neil Crocker said the clearwell–– where purified drinking water is stored–– at the old plant was pumped down following a leak caused by an open valve.
The old plant is not in use, and Crocker said the city hopes to eventually sell the 83-year-old facility. The new plant, located on 5th Street in Breckenridge, was put into use in October 2019.
Crocker asked members to approve the purchase of a backup air compressor for the new water plant after the current air compressor had issues starting up on Monday morning.
Crocker expressed the need for a “fallback plan,” because the plant relies on the air compressor to run. If the plant is not able to run, it would prevent the plant from producing water for the community.
“Kind of a big deal,” Crocker said. “We don’t want to be in that position where we can’t make water. We could probably go over there and override things manually, but even with that, we’d have to give them [the community] straight well water, not a good option.”
Members unanimously approved the purchase of a second air compressor and Crocker was able to buy a backup for the new plant, he said.
The commission also discussed the lagoon permit, which dictates the allowable phosphorus, nitrogen and other contaminant levels in the city’s wastewater. A permit must be in place before the city can biannually release wastewater into the Red River. Currently, the city is operating under the old permit.
Crocker has been working with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Environmental Science and Economic Review Board (MESERB) for the last couple months to finalize language for the new City of Breckenridge permit. MPCA is pushing for more stringent requirements, Crocker said.
The permit also needs to be approved by the Environmental Protection Agency before Breckenridge’s city council and public utilities commission can approve it. There will be a 30 day public comment period before the new permit will go into effect.
The commission also discussed repairs for the concrete curb on the intersection of Main Street and Crescent Drive. They hope to have the intersection repaired and repaved by the end of next week.
The next public utilities commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.