When: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
The issues: Director of Public Service Neil Crocker updated the Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission on the city electric and water crews. Drinking water sampling is taking place as well as fluoride sampling. The city is waiting to release wastewater from their second pond. The old water plant still has sludge that needs to be cleared out. The road near the intersection of Crescent Drive and Oak Street will be torn up in order to fix a water leak.
The budget: Finance Officer Laurie Christensen presented the Public Utilities Commission budget to commission members. Electric revenue is up this year because of the rate increase that was instilled April 1, 2020. Water revenue remained around the same amount as last year’s revenue. Sewer revenue also remained static, and salaries increased. Some city water workers are paid from the sewer fund.
What’s next: After the adjournment of the meeting, Crocker asked commission members if they would support the city purchasing its own excavator. Crocker said he is tired of waiting on contractors and working on their schedule, especially at this busy time of year. An excavator would cost approximately $40,000, but the city could potentially trade in their backhoe to lower the overall cost. The cost could be split between the different categories of Public Utilities to minimize the observed impact. Members still present in the room, with commissioner Nate Summerville absent, agreed they should add it to the following meeting’s agenda.
The next Public Utilities Commission meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
For more information and for meeting minutes, visit the Public Utilities website at https://www.breckenridgemn.net/public-utilities.
