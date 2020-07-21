Breckenridge Director of Public Services Neil Crocker provided updates to the Public Utilities Commission Board on Monday, July 20.
The Breckenridge electrical crew are currently working on two projects to support the New York Ave project, inspecting electrical poles throughout the Minnesota city and continuing cleanup after high winds from last week’s storm brought trees and branches down.
Water crew efforts continue to work closer to decommission the old water plan by removing water out of the pumps, pipes and drains. Crocker described the process as basically winterizing the plant. He expects dehumidifiers are needed so that no mold or mildew develops. The new water plant has been running at full capacity since early May 2020.
There are currently no plans in place to sell the old water plant although Public Utilities President Dennis Larson is hoping the city’s Port Authority board will discuss marketing the building for a new business to come into the city. One previous potential business was attracting a micro-brewery business to the area.
Inspections of the city’s sewer system have recently been completed. Crocker said the last of the inspections were completed last week and that now the entire town’s sewer lines have inspected. The report has not yet been completed.
Public Utilities will meet again on Monday, August 3.
