Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission heard crew updates from Director of Public Utilities Neil Crocker on Monday, Dec. 16 at city hall.
The electric crew is working on work orders, year-end inventory, tree trimming and with the Breckenridge High School to work on their football field floodlights.
Crocker has been in contact with the school to upgrade four floodlight poles’ hardware in the transformers at the football field. Crocker and Chad Frederickson, Breckenridge High School activity director, have decided to wait until the ground freezes before moving forward with upgrading transformers.
Crocker also offered to do a low-cost inspection of the lights in order to give the school a better idea of what to moving forward, whether that be additional upgrades or total replacement.
The water crew is finishing with their meter reading and reaching overflow capacity at the new water plant.
PKG Contracting visited the water plant last week working with the mixing chamber. The Breckenridge crew is also working with changing the chemistry, Crocker explained. These steps are being taken to bring the new plant to be running full capacity at 1000 gallons per minute.
The board’s next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at Breckenridge City Hall.
