Breckenridge Public Utilities Commissioners Board received an audit review for 2019 by Dean Birkeland from CarlsonSV out of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, during a teleconferenced meeting held Monday, June 1.
The audit for the utility board was determined as an unmodified report, which according to Birkeland, “in the auditing business is as good as it gets.” Additionally, he stated that in all of the years that he has worked with the city of Breckenridge and the utility commission that all reports have been considered clean.
“The records were very clean. They always have been when we work with the city and the utility department. Which I think is important for management, knowing that the records they are relying on, you are relying on, are accurate and good information and making good decisions based on good and accurate numbers,” he said. “I can safely say that’s not always the case. But the audit went very well and the records are in really good shape.”
In other news, the public utility water crew is continuing to work on decommissioning the old water treatment plant. Public Services Director Neil Crocker stated that the new water treatment plant is running efficiently.
“There is an estimated 20 loads of sludge that we still have to haul to try to get that (old) plant cleaned up,” Crocker said. “And really once we are done with that then there’s really not much leftover there. The tools, equipment have been hauled out of there and dispersed to other utilities and to the new plant as well.”
The tanks that removed sludge carry 80,000 gallons. Once all of the sludge from the old plant is hauled out, the water crew will begin disconnecting pipes and necessary lines in an effort to fully decommission the plant.
The next utility board meeting is scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15.
