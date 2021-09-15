Breckenridge referendum election may need supermajority

The Minnesota Department of Education told Breckenridge Public Schools to expect an unfavorable ruling on the district’s plan to build a new pre-K-12 school during a Monday, Sept. 13 Zoom meeting, district Superintendent Brad Strand said.
The MDE has 60 days from Aug. 4 to decide whether they are in favor or not of a district’s submitted plans. If they determine Breckenridge’s plan is unfavorable, the district will need a 60 percent supermajority to vote in favor of building a new school and/or a sheet of ice — ballot questions two and three, respectively — during the Nov. 2 special election.
The first ballot question, regarding the renewal of the operating levy at an increase of $150.65 per pupil, would not be affected by the supermajority and can pass with a simple 50 percent majority, according to the district’s financial advisor.
There were a few main aspects of the plan MDE did not approve of, Strand said. First, they believe the new school has too much square footage per student. The plan includes several large, shared spaces like gyms, a cafeteria and an auditorium. It is difficult to compare the square footage per student for an urban school versus a rural school, Strand said, because a rural school will have less students but still require large square-footage spaces, like those previously mentioned.
“We need those same spaces in a smaller district we feel,” Strand said. “It might be the same size as what a bigger school might have, so the square footage per student becomes a little bit skewed because we have less students. To provide that equitable education to a rural school, it’s tough to compare us to a bigger district.”
The MDE also does not approve of the ice sheet, which they believe is more of an asset to the community than the school.
They cited declining enrollment as another justification for what might be an unfavorable decision. However, district enrollment has remained fairly consistent over the last five years, except for the 2020-2021 school year, when enrollment declined due to COVID-19, Strand said. If MDE was looking further back, say 10 years, they may find evidence of declining enrollment, but the department is supposed to use numbers only as far back as five years, he said. Finally, the MDE disapproved of the cost per square foot of the new school, Strand said.
“We’re not on the highest end, and we’re not on the lowest end. If you look at the average, we’re probably in the 70th percentile,” Strand said. “We’re looking at a 40-year roof rather than a 20-year roof, higher quality flooring to put in rather than going cheaper.”
With early voting beginning Friday, Sept. 17, Breckenridge Public Schools held their third and final community engagement meeting Monday, where they discussed the history of the facilities and the three ballot questions. Jacqui Coleman, Luke Pfotenhauer and Rochelle Van Den Heuvel of Ingensa Inc. led portions of a presentation, along with financial advisor Mike Hoheisel of Baird. Following the presentation, participants broke into groups to discuss their thoughts.
State of the schools
Pfotenhauer, Ingensa Inc. project engineer, gave a detailed presentation on the state of the elementary school and high school buildings. He separated the needs of both facilities into three priorities.
First priority items should be addressed as soon as possible, meaning they may be in violation of code, past their life expectancy, failed or severely damaged or unable to meet current educational needs.
Second priority items should be addressed in the near future, meaning they are at risk of failing or becoming a first priority item within three to seven years.
Third priority items should be addressed in the long-term, meaning they are at risk of failing within seven to 10 years.
The cost of first priority items at the elementary school is $16.95 million out of a total cost of $18.85 million.
At the high school, the cost of first priority items is $4.63 million out of a total cost of $5.92 million, Pfotenhauer said.
After several community discussions and a district-wide survey, the Breckenridge School Board decided to move forward with the option to build new for both the elementary and high school.
The MDE strongly suggests building new when the cost to renovate a structure is 60 percent or greater of the cost to build new. The cost of renovating just the elementary school would have been 79 percent of the cost to build new, and the cost of adding onto and renovating the existing high school would have been 71 percent of the cost to build new.
Pfotenhauer next provided information on the use of space and educational adequacy of both buildings. For a high school, the targeted functional design capacity should be 80 percent, according to MDE. Breckenridge High School uses 96 percent of its facility.
“This facility is really full, almost too full,” Pfotenhauer said.
On the other hand, an elementary school’s targeted functional design capacity should be 90 percent, according to MDE standards. Breckenridge Elementary School uses 71 percent of its facility, meaning it is underutilized, Pfotenhauer said.
By combining the two facilities into one new pre-K-12 school, the district would be saving $222,287 each year in operational costs. If an ice sheet were added, the district would still be saving $101,662 each year in operational costs.
The new plan
The conceptual drawings of the new pre-K-12 school show a two-story facility with an auditorium; main gym; auxiliary gym with a walking track; elementary gym; cafeteria; administrative office; early childhood, special education, elementary, middle, high and career and technical education classrooms; collaboration spaces; ice arena and a bus garage.
Without an ice sheet, the total cost of the new school and bus garage would be $83.92 million. With the ice sheet, the total cost would be $95.21 million. The figures also factor in the cost to demolish the elementary school, said Coleman, Ingensa Inc. president and CEO.
The location of the new school is planned for northern Breckenridge, where the north port development will be taking place simultaneously. The north port addition is a housing plan through the Richland Wilkin Joint Powers Authority to build five to 10 houses per year in the city of Breckenridge using F-M Diversion settlement funds.
Site A is located north of CHI St. Francis Hospital and Site B is located to the south.
“At the north side of town, we’re looking at more of a community campus, with the hospital, the Infinity Center and the school and the housing that’s happening,” Strand said.
Some meeting participants raised concerns about the location due to safety and accessibility. A location to the north of town would mean more students would have to take the bus to school when they could previously walk, according to several participants. Others were concerned that the new location would move the school out of the heart of the community.
“Anything we heard that we didn’t like: location and bussing. Now everybody’s going to need to be bussed,” one participant said. “I wouldn’t want my third grade kid to go over there by himself.”
Financial implications
The total cost of the new school, including the bonding costs, middle and high school debt, bus garage and the cost to tear down the elementary school, would be $83.92 million. The ice sheet would cost an additional $11.29 million.
Because of the Ag2School credit, agricultural landowners would pay 28 percent of the bond levy in fiscal year 2022 and 21 percent of the bond levy in fiscal year 2023 and beyond. Beginning in 2023 and beyond, the Ag2School credit would pay for nearly 50 percent of bond levy.
“Forty-nine percent of our project is paid by state aid, and about 51 percent is paid by local taxpayers,” Strand said. “Now we’re starting to see why the Minnesota Department of Ed is not making it super conducive for Breckenridge to get a favorable review.”
For a residential property with an estimated market value of $125,000, the proposed annual property tax impact of passing all three ballot questions would be $481.
In 2022, an ag homestead with an estimated market value of $4,000 would pay $3.53 per acre if all three ballot questions passed. For an ag non-homestead valued the same, that number increases to $7.07 per acre.
In 2023 and beyond, an ag homestead with an estimated market value of $4,000 would pay $2.31 per acre if all three ballot questions passed. For an ag non-homestead valued the same, that number increases to $5.30 per acre.
The exact tax impact of a property can be calculated at https://levyinfo.com/LevyInfo/ISD846_2021.php.
“Kids. Education. It’s about that number one,” Strand said.
