Area agencies responded to two fire calls in Breckenridge, Minnesota on Monday, Dec. 9.
Breckenridge Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:01 p.m. for a reported fire coming from a detached garage located at 331 Fourth St. S, near Wilkin County Courthouse.
The cause of the fire is believed to be caused by a small space heater left unattended in the detached garage, Breckenridge Fire Department Chief Nate Summerville said.
At the time of the fire, occupants were in the home while the space heater was running in the garage. Once the fire had been reported, occupants fled the house. No injuries were reported.
The garage was a total loss. One vehicle, one boat and multiple small engine items such as a motorcycle were damaged from the fire.
The fire was fully extinguished within 15 minutes, however, agencies were on the scene for approximately four hours. Due to there being multiple items in the garage, it took longer for the fire department to check hot spots in order to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and there were no hot embers, Summerville explained.
Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Public Utilities and Street Department also arrived at the scene. Public Utilities was called in to work on a power pull and had to turn off the water. The street department was called in to move snow.
The second fire reported was a vehicle fire. The Breckenridge Fire Department and Breckenridge Police Department were called at 6:29 p.m. to the 400 block of Eighth Street North, near the elementary school.
The agencies arrived at the scene to find the cab of a pickup on fire. The vehicle had been left running while the owner was inside a home. The fire was reported to be isolated to the cab of the vehicle, not the engine compartment. The cause is undetermined and no injuries were reported.
