Breckenridge School Board approves election language

The Breckenridge School Board unanimously approved Wednesday, Aug. 18 the wording of three ballot questions for a special election surrounding increasing the district’s operating levy, the construction of a new school and a single ice sheet arena contingent upon the passage of the second question.
A special election will be held Nov. 2, 2021, with early voting beginning Sept. 17. The polling place will be at Breckenridge High School.
The first question asks if the expiring property tax referendum should be renewed at an increase of $150.65 per student. The second question asks if the school district should issue, at most, $83.92 million in building bonds to fund the razing of the current elementary school and the construction of a new Pre-K-12 school and community gym.
The third question, which would rely on question two being passed, asks if the school district should issue, at most, $11.29 million in building bonds to fund a single sheet ice arena connected to the new facility. Answering “yes” to any and all of the above questions would be voting for a property tax increase.
“Each of these questions are critical to the future of public education in Breckenridge,” School Board Chair Brett Johnson stated in a press release. “We’ve been working on addressing facilities needs since 2014. Our buildings, some of which date back to the Great Depression, have served us well, but have reached the end of their useful lives.”
Over the last five months, Breckenridge Public Schools has hosted a series of community engagement meetings to gauge the district’s needs from the public’s perspective. The first meeting helped determine what the problems were. The second meeting suggested potential solutions. The results of the second meeting were analyzed, then used to create a public survey that was mailed to all residents of the school district.
The survey results indicated the community favored building a new school in connection with a new community center. The third question regarding the ice sheet was raised because the school district authorized the girls hockey club team to become an authorized sport competing in the Minnesota State High School League.
“An ice sheet would provide a Minnesota home to both boys and girls hockey teams, as well as a second sheet of ice in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area to ease busy ice-time schedules for youth and adult programs, as well as provide for figure skating, open skate and educational opportunities,” according to a release.
While public engagement has picked up this year, discussions surrounding the facilities needs of Breckenridge Public Schools began in 2014.
In 2013, Breckenridge ISD No. 846 passed an operating levy to address immediate facility needs. While operating levies are not typically used for such a purpose, it had the least financial effect on the district’s farming community at the time.
Still, there were improvements to be made at the high school and elementary school. The school board decided in 2014 to put more work into the high school, but chose only to address the most dire needs of the elementary school with a plan to reevaluate its status in five to 10 years.
The elementary school was built in 1934 and the high school was built in 1969. Breckenridge has the second oldest buildings amid neighboring Minnesota school districts, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Education.
“We want our community to make an informed choice at the polls,” Superintendent Brad Strand stated in a release. “We will host meetings and provide information on our website, by direct mail and online over the next two months. I encourage everyone to learn more and contact me with any questions.”
Strand can be reached at 218-643-6822 or strandb@isd846.org.
An upcoming opportunity to learn more about the referendum will take place Monday, Sept. 13 at Breckenridge Middle/High School. Tours will begin at 5 p.m. with a meeting and opportunity for discussion to follow. Daycare and meals will be provided.
