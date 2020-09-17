Breckenridge School Board approved a request from administration asking permission from the Board of Education to levy $1,516,242.07, the maximum amount allowed by law, payable in 2021 during their meeting Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The levy is a 4.17 percent increase from last year and is subject to change, but cannot increase past the maximum, according to the board agenda. Administration always asks for permission to levy the maximum amount allowed by law during the preliminary levy, Business Manager Neil Kusler said.
Kusler said the percent difference from year to year fluctuates depending on enrollment forecast and factors such as over-levy's from previous years. Business Manager Neil Kusler said there was a 5.9 percent decrease in taxes paid in 2020 due to an over-levy from the previous year.
The Truth and Taxation meeting this year will be held Dec. 16.
Superintendent Diane Cordes said enrollment is down this year, but it has to do with the graduating class of 2020 and the incoming fall of 2020 kindergarten class, not COVID-19. Cordes said some families are taking advantage of the free Virtual Learning Academy, and several kindergarten students have returned to in-person classes after trying the virtual option.
“Overall, [the] first week, in my opinion, exceeded my expectations,” Cordes said. “I think we prepared for every crisis we could think of and some didn’t happen.”
Cordes also discussed the higher cost of enrollment to the Minnesota State High School League this year, an organization that provides sports and extracurricular opportunities to schools.
The district is facing a 300 percent increase in cost to be part of MSHSL, Cordes said. The total cost of enrollment will be $8,423, compared to last year’s $2,090.
Cordes said MSHSL has been looking for solutions to their budget issues and primarily generating revenue from tournaments. When the COVID-19 crisis began, the only option was to increase the cost of enrollment for schools, according to a letter from President of MSHSL Board of Directors Blaine Novak.
“Do we have a choice? No ... We know that student activities are a huge part of the experience of our students going to school,” Cordes said. “We believe that those activities are an extension of the classroom, and students can get great, lifelong skills out of participating in any and all of those activities.”
Cordes said the district did not budget for the higher expense because they received the information shortly before Wednesday’s meeting.
Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson congratulated his team on their planning for the 2020-2021 school year. Peterson said the high school is one of few schools in the area that is being held on-campus with K-12 students. Due to careful planning, nearly all class sizes are under 20 students, Peterson said.
“I’m glad we’re in Breckenridge, I’ll just say it like that,” Peterson said.
Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson said her students had a successful first week and are getting used to this year’s new practices such as not having to punch in their lunch numbers and some conducting classes outside. Erickson also said the two-day open house had nearly full attendance and is receiving positive feedback from teachers and parents.
The board approved donations, thanking an anonymous donor for their $10,410 donation for football uniforms, Touchdown Club for its $100 donation to Teambuildr and Lisa Kunkel for her $25 donation to Speed and Strength.
Angel Funds, a program designed to pay unmet lunch balances for students, received $1,070 in donations from Vision Ford and community members. The family of Linda Azure, who was a teacher for Breckenridge Schools, donated $600 in her memory. Lisa and Mike Dupree also donated face brackets, which make it easier to speak through a mask, for teachers to use.
The board also approved a contract with Wilkin County Public Health to provide health services and screening to students.
The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21.
