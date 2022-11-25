The Breckenridge School Board canvassed election results in their Thursday, Nov. 17 meeting, unanimously certifying Justin Neppl, Clayton Ernst and Mark Hasbargen were re-elected to the board. Neppl, who will serve another term, was the only board member missing from the meeting.

The board heard about the district’s November enrollment, which is lower than where it was last year, but higher than 2020-21. According to the meeting minutes, 685 students are enrolled with 59 being in preschool, down from last year’s 696 district-wide enrollment.



