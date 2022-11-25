The Breckenridge School Board canvassed election results in their Thursday, Nov. 17 meeting, unanimously certifying Justin Neppl, Clayton Ernst and Mark Hasbargen were re-elected to the board. Neppl, who will serve another term, was the only board member missing from the meeting.
The board heard about the district’s November enrollment, which is lower than where it was last year, but higher than 2020-21. According to the meeting minutes, 685 students are enrolled with 59 being in preschool, down from last year’s 696 district-wide enrollment.
Looking at enrollment for the past few years, numbers have fluctuated around a similar midpoint, leaving the district in a sort of stasis for enrollment.
Employment has remained similarly stable, yet constantly fluctuating. The board unanimously approved the hiring of two including Raymond Pearson, part-time custodian and Austin Ramos, junior high boys basketball coach. In the same motion, five resignations were accepted from four employees including Erin Palmer, special education teacher, Darcie Cribb, special education paraeducator and junior high track coach, Dee Nelson, summer youth enrichment director and Betty Pawlak, transportation shuttle.
Later in the meeting, the board unanimously accepted donations totaling $5,405. This included $5,150 from wrestling boosters for new mats, $50 from West Central Initiative for Chromecast, and $170 from Bell Bank.
After a unanimous decision, the school will submit an application to the Minnesota State High School League Foundation for a grant that would offset student activities fees.
The next Breckenridge School Board meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 in the elementary school board room.
They have also scheduled their organizational meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 18, which will coincide with the regular meeting for the month. This is where the group will rotate their duties and titles and re-swear-in the incumbent members who were re-elected.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.