The Breckenridge School Board woke up bright and early to go over community survey data and discuss its next moves. The Friday, April 29, work session lasted two hours, and while no official action was taken, the board was able to have their questions answered so they could all be on the same page.
The community survey was in response to the $84 million referendum for a new Pre-K-12 school building that failed with about 65% voting no. The school board decided to listen to the community and find out what they would be most supportive of, according to previous Daily News coverage.
This survey ran from the beginning of March and ended March 25, with a total of 467 responses. This accounts for around 15% of Breckenridge’s entire population, and accounts for about 35% of the voters from the previous referendum.
Sue Peterson, ISG Inc., said this number of survey respondents was a “great sample” because over 100 more people answered it than filled out the summer 2021 survey. Of the respondents, 85% were not employees of Breckenridge Public Schools, 55% had school-age children and about 80% owned a home in the district boundaries.
Peterson explained that these were the demographics they were trying to reach, so the survey data resembles the most valuable information the district was trying to get. She then explained that the most valuable data would be from the “general citizens” category, so all references to respondents will entail those numbers.
The survey asked respondents to explain why they voted no on the $84 million bond and the most common responses were that the additional taxes would be too expensive, people wanted to see plans before they voted yes and they believe that both schools could just be remodeled instead of rebuilt.
Fortunately, over 70% of respondents believe that the schools need a plan to address their facility needs. More than half of the respondents supported the district addressing elementary school needs and just under half supported the district addressing middle/high school needs.
Most respondents indicated they would prefer a new elementary wing to be built onto the high school with the high school receiving significant renovations.
The survey also aimed to find out how much of a tax increase would be okay for people. The data showed that to keep over 50% support then the bond would have to be in the low $50 millions.
Peterson recommended a low $50 million bond and then a second question with an additional $4-7 million bond for another project.
Luke Pfotenhauer, InGensa, told the board that he had gotten the budget down to about $54 million for the project. However, he said the number is still flexible and they have the opportunity to go line by line before the cost is finalized.
This budget only includes the basics to run a school correctly and excludes things like a bigger auditorium and a bigger gym with an indoor walking track to be used by the district. The board threw around the idea of the auditorium being the second project in addition to the main project.
Peterson also let the board know they could put another survey out before voting would happen to ensure they were on the right track.
The board then discussed the timeline and when the best time to put it on a ballot would be. While they could feasibly get it into the 2022 ballot to minimize costs, they also have the opportunity to put out a special election in 2023.
Shawn Roberts, director, said she didn’t know if the board would be ready fully by the fall to put it into an election. Brett Johnson, chairperson, said he was worried about saddling a new superintendent and a new administrative assistant (current administrative assistant Cathy Affield will be retiring at the end of the school year) with the logistics of an election.
One thing that was made clear; the board must move forward as a unified force to get anything done.
It seems as if all are in favor of doing whatever the public is most comfortable with. According to survey data, this involves building a new elementary wing to the current high school and to keep the budget in the low $50 millions.
“The bottom line we need to consider is the budget,” Strand said.
With all board members informed of the data, they must make a decision on how to move forward at their Wednesday, May 18 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.