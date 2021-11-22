Breckenridge School Board hears summary of audit report

The Breckenridge School Board heard the executive summary of their audit report from Brian Stavenger of EideBailly at a Wednesday, Nov. 17 meeting.
Stavenger said the district received a separate audit focused on federal funds. All entities that spent federal funds in excess of $750,000 are required to obtain the special annual report, he said. In fiscal year 2021, the district extended $1.1 million in federal awards.
Stavenger walked the board through the balances of the governmental funds over the past eight years. The district has remained fairly consistent over the last four years. In 2021, assets totaled $5.32 million, liabilities totaled $2.32 million and the fund balance totaled $2.99 million.
Before Stavenger moved into the general fund, he went over student enrollment numbers.
“The main driver of revenues in the general fund and really most funds would be student counts,” Stavenger said.
He said the general fund had a more successful year than anticipated in comparison to the original budget. The district had around an $11,000 difference between an $8.12 million final budget and the actual revenue of $8.13 million. It’s common for a district to come within 5 percent of their original number, but Breckenridge School District came within 0.2 percent.
Breckenridge Public Schools also accurately determined their expenditure budget, coming within 2.9 percent of the final expenditure budget. He congratulated the district on their careful work.
“Overall, you anticipated a budget deficit of about $219,000. You actually had a surplus in the general fund,” Stavenger said.
Stavenger also looked at the community service fund, which has been steadily increasing since 2014. Similarly, the food service fund balance increased as districts provided meals to their students for free, particularly over COVID-19.
The school board also discussed what to do if the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate is pushed through. Superintendent Brad Strand said he would guess a large percentage of the staff and faculty is vaccinated.
“We can’t afford to lose even 1 percent of our workforce,” School Board Chair Brett Johnson said.
The school board decided to table any planning until they know if the mandate is moving forward or not.
Strand informed the board the district’s K-12 enrollment is up to 623, and their Pre-K-12 enrollment is at 696 students.
Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson gave an update to the school board. Erickson said they had a successful book fair, selling $3,000 in books. She said the parent-teacher conferences had an 86 percent turnout.
Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson congratulated the girls volleyball team and thanked the pep band. He also reminded the school board of Student Showcase Night Monday, Jan. 10.
Peterson said they have had some scheduling issues with the high school gym between band, choir, other activities and community education classes. With winter weather approaching, more extracurriculars are in need of a space to practice.
