Around 50 Breckenridge community members filed into the Breckenridge High School auditorium Wednesday night, June 1. All were there to hear information from the school board on a survey regarding the community’s opinion on school facilities and to offer suggestions or ask clarifying questions.
The meeting began by Sue Peterson of ISG inc., and self-proclaimed “survey geek” going over a powerpoint presentation of the survey results. She elaborated on how to read the data and disseminated the information into understandable chunks for community members not versed in data lingo.
For more information on those survey results, refer to our previous coverage “Breckenridge School Board hears data from community survey.”
Afterwards, she opened the floor up for questions from the audience. Superintendent Brad Strand and School Board President Brett Johnson fielded a number of questions and concerns from the audience.
Some audience members shared concerns of an overwhelming tax burden upon the citizens of Breckenridge comparatively to people outside city limits. Johnson pointed them towards the graph used within the survey giving an overview of the taxes coming from a number of referendum prices. He said they were being as cognizant as possible about the community’s finances, and in part that’s what this meeting was meant to achieve.
An audience member then expressed concern about kindergarten enrollment, especially with St. Mary’s expecting to build a new school. City Councilman Scott Wermerskirchen cleared up the concern saying “if and when St. Mary’s builds a school they will only be building with one classroom per grade level, like it is currently.” This means that they would not have more space than they do
currently to possibly affect Breckenridge district enrollment numbers.
Soon after someone brought up a concern about losing students to nearby districts who have build new schools recently like Rothsay and Barnesville. Other audience members shared this concern, putting their support behind Breckenridge’s efforts to build as well.
The district will need to begin making decisions soon because it will need to show up on a ballot at some point. If they were to put it on the 2022 November ballot they would need a full proposal by August, giving little time to consider community wants and needs. Conversely, if they wait to put it on a special ballot in 2023, they’ll have more time to consider options, but incur the costs of printing their own ballots and risk lower turnout than a state election according to Johnson.
Strand finished the meeting out by informing the audience that they would be putting together a community task force and anyone interested should reach out to get involved.
