Breckenridge School Board member says goodbye

The Breckenridge School Board said goodbye to Board Chair Erin Johnson at their last meeting of the year, Wednesday, Dec. 16. Johnson served on the board for eight years.
Breckenridge Schools Superintendent Diane Cordes said Johnson’s history in education gave her a unique perspective.
“What I appreciate about Erin is she has questions … I really appreciate that because it helps me really think deeper and make sure that the decisions we’re making and the direction we’re going are really the right thing,” Cordes said. “And all the questions are always focused on kids.”
Johnson is a former Breckenridge science and special education teacher. She now works in higher education at North Dakota State College of Science. Johnson said her background was instrumental to her success on the board.
“Being on the school board just allowed me to support our teachers and staff,” Johnson said. “I think having that background of having been a teacher, I felt like I was able to add to that. We’ve been able to make a lot of progress in the eight years that I’ve been on the board.”
While she does not foresee herself running for the school board in the future, Johnson wants to remain supportive of the district. Johnson said she is interested in being a member of the public on the hiring committee for the next superintendent, following Cordes’ announcement that she will be retiring at the end of the school year in 2021.
The next superintendent decision will be close to home for Johnson. Her biggest point of pride in her eight years on the board was their decision to hire Cordes, Johnson said. Hiring a new superintendent was one of the first agenda items she tackled as a board member, and she said it was one of the best.
Cordes was quick to take on large responsibilities like the referendum and ordering a building assessment, Johnson said.
“With her leadership we have really been able to make some changes to our district and progress,” Johnson said. “As a board we hire the superintendents, we make policy decisions — those kinds of bigger things — but I think with her leadership we've been able to accomplish a lot of the things that we were going for as a board.”
As a school board member, Johnson said it was most important to ensure all students had opportunities to excel. For a small school district, Breckenridge High School offers numerous college level courses. Johnson said the board was even able to integrate North Dakota State College of Science technical courses into the high school, a move that had to be approved by the Minnesota legislature since it crosses state borders.
“It impacted students who wanted to try out welding or wanted to try out an electrical course because they’re not quite sure. They can do a little career exploration that way,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they also started an alternative learning program at the high school which addressed the unmet needs of certain students. Next, they instated personalized education, with project-based learning and active classrooms.
Changing the learning environment led to more investment in technology for each student, something that proved necessary for this year. Exposure to technology is also essential for a student’s success in college, Johnson said.
Johnson said she will miss listening to the wide array of perspectives from the current board. The Breckenridge School Board members come from a variety of different backgrounds, but ultimately, they want what is best for the students, she said.
“Fortunately, I think we have really one of the best boards around as far as we have different backgrounds, but everybody's perspective is very focused on the students. So we can always kind of come down and talk through something,” Johnson said. “And people are willing to speak up whether they agree or not, and when it comes down to making the decisions, we are unified and try to make the best decisions for students that we can.”
