Breckenridge, Minnesota, School Board has four seats up for election this year and there are six candidates competing for the positions. Four of the candidates, Erin Johnson, Ty Mikkelson, Brett Johnson and Steven Arnhalt, are incumbents and two of the candidates, Tracey Desjarlais and Shawn Krause Roberts, are newcomers.
The school board has seven members at a time and terms last four years. Many of this year’s incumbents have served multiple terms. Erin Johnson has served on the board since her election in 2013, Mikkelson has been on the board since his election in 2017, Brett Johnson was first appointed in 2008 and Arnhalt has served since his election in 2009.
School board members Clayton Ernst, Justin Neppl and Marc Hasbargen will serve on the board until their term ends in 2023.
Tracey Desjarlais
Desjarlais said she decided to run for school board because the board looks the same as it always has. In other words, it lacks diversity and inclusion, Desjarlais said, and she wants to make sure every child, educator and support person has their voices heard on the board.
Desjarlais said a lot of people don’t know the purpose of a school board or what powers it has, so one thing she would strive for if elected is transparency. She already sits in on each school board meeting, prepared with questions for the members, because she believes it’s important for citizens to know why decisions are being made.
Desjarlais has four children in Breckenridge School District and is a successful local business owner, both qualities that she said have prepared her to serve on the board. She is also dedicated to supporting teachers, who she said are the most important players in a school district. If she is elected, she wants to ensure every educator has the funds and resources they need to be successful.
“My mom always told me if you have a problem, you need to come with a solution,” Desjarlais said, and that’s what she hopes to bring to the board.
Shawn Krause-Roberts
Krause-Roberts was born and raised in Breckenridge. She is president of the Active Living Committee and owns a business in the town. As a business owner, she works with new graduates and said she has seen some lapses in what they learned in their education. For instance, new graduates are often tech savvy, but lack social and communication skills, such as eye contact or hesitation to take on responsibilities independently.
Krause-Roberts said there are changes she would like to see within education to help students be best prepared for life after graduation. She is passionate about learning and never feels like she can know it all. Her philosophy has led her to continue taking classes and make new connections, which she said can make a person more well rounded.
“I love our Twin Towns Area and really want to see it succeed and I think this is a good place I can help out in,” Krause-Roberts said.
If she is elected, Krause-Roberts said she wants to support students in gaining further education, improving scores and learning more general knowledge.
Erin Johnson
Incumbent Erin Johnson has been on the school board for eight years and prior to that, she taught special education and science for 16 years. Now, she still works in an educational position at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Johnson has held many different positions in her history in education which have led her to discover the inner workings of the K-12 system.
“We’ve tried to move our school into an active learning environment, to challenge the old, traditional concepts of what education is to make it more relevant for today’s student,” Johnson said.
Along with changing the culture of education, Johnson said the board has done groundwork of assessing the school’s facilities and knowing what needs to be done to the infrastructure in the future. Johnson has worked closely with administration and teachers, and said the current board is tight knit and works well together.
If she is elected again, Johnson would like to continue to see more hands-on learning introduced and continue discussions about how the current school buildings lend themselves to a good educational environment.
Ty Mikkelson
Mikkelson, a graduate of Breckenridge High School, originally ran for school board because he wanted to be a voice for students in all the local schools, including the private St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge. Now four years later, he said he is even more interested in the board and continuing to serve than when he first ran.
He said he is proud of the way administration and the board has handled the COVID-19 crisis this year. He has also seen vast improvements in the board’s relationship with St. Mary’s School, which had been contentious in the past, and that all of the issues had been addressed with them.
Mikkelson has children in the school district and said he has a lot of pride in the schools. He has a business and technology background, which has helped him in his position, particularly because the district is hoping to begin looking at modernizing the school buildings in the next four years, he said.
“[I want us to] continue educating kids a little bit differently than I was educated, using technology, some project-based learning activities and just continuing to grow,” Mikkelson said. “Kids are different now than when I was going through school … so continuing to improve how we educate a 21st century kid.”
Brett Johnson
Brett Johnson is the longest-standing member of the school board, having been appointed in 2008. Johnson said throughout his history on the board, he has seen three superintendents hired, core curriculum switch to project-based learning and building upgrades.
He wants to continue serving on the board because he cares about the direction the board is headed when it comes to student experiences.
“I look at the big picture,” Johnson said. “I like to play devil’s advocate on the board and see all sides when we’re making decisions, especially focused on the people in our district that don’t have children anymore and what impacts our decisions might have on them as far as taxes and finances and things like that. Ultimately our number one criteria for making decisions is what’s best for the students of Breckenridge Public, but I always like to be mindful of everything else that’s going on as well.”
He is a big proponent of project-based learning because he said it’s more relevant to students than text out of a book, and will continue to help them throughout their lives. Johnson said he wants to continue to support the district’s staff and students if he is reelected.
Steven Arnhalt
Arnhalt said his decision to run for school board was simple: he cares about children and the direction the school district is going. He said throughout his near-12 years on the school board, they have restored trust in the board and made decisions solely on what ‘s best for the children in the district.
Like several other current members of the board, Arnhalt said it’s important to him that the board continues to focus on educating students in a way that’s relevant to them as 21st century learners.
“I care. That’s what drives me, I care,” Arnhalt said. “I care about the kids as far as their future and making sure they’re ready for their future, their careers, the jobs that they’ll have. Whether they’re a nuclear physicist or whether they’re a ditch digger, preparing them as best we can so that they can be successful and contributing members of society.”
Arnhalt said there’s always a struggle with achieving all of their goals with the limited funds they have available. If elected, he said he hopes the board can maximize student contact and learning given the resources they have available.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
