Breckenridge School Board race projected winners

The Breckenridge School Board race was too close to determine projected winners on election night on Nov. 3, with two candidates within eight votes of each other. Twenty-two precincts vote in the school board race, and Wilkin County Auditor’s Office had not received 264 outstanding absentee and mail ballots.
County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said her office has not received any more ballots by Friday, Nov. 6, the last day ballots postmarked by Election Day were expected to arrive.
The projected winners of the school board race are Shawn Krause Roberts, with 1,380 votes; incumbent Brett Johnson, with 1,369 votes; incumbent Ty Mikkelson, with 1,340 votes; and incumbent Steve Arnhalt with 1,300 votes.
Arnhalt and Erin Johnson, both incumbents, were eight votes apart. Brett Johnson and Mikkelson were also incumbents, but it was newcomer Krause Roberts who received the most votes (18.81 percent).
The longest running member of the board is Brett Johnson, who was appointed to his position in 2008. Arnhalt was elected in 2009 and Erin Johnson, in 2013.
Krause Roberts is no stranger to city government, serving as President of the Active Living Committee, a position she plans to keep.
“I am very humbled and honored to work on the board,” Krause Roberts said. I’m glad they have elected me, and I look forward to what I may be able to help with.”
Krause Roberts said she knows there are many things the board is working on. Some of these things other members focused on in their reelection campaigns, like the need for a new school building and focusing on funding.
She hopes to address students' communication skills, she said in a previous Daily News interview. For instance, new graduates are often tech savvy, but lack social and communication skills, such as eye contact or hesitation to take on responsibilities independently.
Erin Johnson and Tracey Desjarlais are not projected to win a seat, with Johnson receiving 1,292 votes and Desjarlais receiving 610 votes.
Krump said the results from the Nov. 3 races will become final on Nov. 12. Ballots may still be counted until Nov. 10, so long as they were postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3.
