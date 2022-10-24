Due to scheduling conflicts, the next Breckenridge School Board meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, rather than its usual Wednesday meeting. This meeting will also see the board members canvas the election to certify the results.
While votes are tallied on election night and preliminary results are released, the results aren’t legally valid until they have been canvassed. Four people vie for the three open seats this election. Incumbents Marc Hasbargen, Justin Neppl and Clayton Ernst will find their names on the ballot next to newcomer Lisa Overlee.
In the monthly report from High School Principal Craig Peterson, he allowed two students to present to the board. These students demonstrated a newer aspect of the district’s curriculum, “Portrait of a Learner.”
McKenna Roberts and Sierra Stillwell, both juniors, elaborated on the project which essentially is a portfolio of all the work students have done to date. The students operate out of a Google-based website where they can upload their school projects or work done for any electives.
For example, both Roberts and Stillwell are in the band, so they’ve uploaded videos of their performances to the related section.
Peterson said that this curriculum will take the district into the future as essentially all students will graduate with a portfolio of all their work to send to potential colleges or employers.
“That will be a hard act to follow,” Technology Coordinator Tom Thielen laughed. He had to follow the student presentation with his own based upon the state of the tech department in the district.
His presentation elaborated on the work he has planned for the district in the next five years leading up to 2027.
The Wednesday, Oct. 19 school board meeting also saw the board unanimously approve every motion that was offered. This includes an English Language Learner contract, accepting bids totalling $2,732.50 for shop equipment, authorizing Administrative Assistant Courtney Diestler as a bank signer for the district and approving $400 in donations from West Central Initiative.
According to Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson, the school is still looking for a paraeducator, but otherwise the board was able to approve four new hirings. This includes Wendy Bommesbach, Daniel Peterson, Grace Brandt and Sierra Hansey. Only one resignation was approved, Trenton Anderson.
Speaking of hiring, Erickson also informed the board that the school would be home to a therapy dog at the end of January 2023. Once the dog has gone through the proper training, it will be able to do its job for Breckenridge’s elementary students.
Shawn Roberts and Steve Arnhalt were the only two board members absent from the meeting. Adjourning at 5:18 p.m., the next meeting will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, in the elementary school boardroom.
