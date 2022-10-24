Due to scheduling conflicts, the next Breckenridge School Board meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, rather than its usual Wednesday meeting. This meeting will also see the board members canvas the election to certify the results.

While votes are tallied on election night and preliminary results are released, the results aren’t legally valid until they have been canvassed. Four people vie for the three open seats this election. Incumbents Marc Hasbargen, Justin Neppl and Clayton Ernst will find their names on the ballot next to newcomer Lisa Overlee.



Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I have settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. You can reach me by phone at 701-291-3490, or by email at coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com

