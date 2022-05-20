Breckenridge School Board tackles end of school year business

The Breckenridge School Board met Wednesday, May 18, for their monthly scheduled meeting. They discussed topics regarding the end of the school year among other personnel matters.
The board unanimously approved of the consent agenda, which included two new hires and four resignations. During the meeting, Hayley Bouressa, 6-12 Breckenridge choir teacher, added her resignation to the list. She told the board that student behavior and lack of administration support were parts of her reason for resignation, among other issues listed in a letter to board members.
The other resignations included Emily Mertes, special education teacher, Adelle Heggen, administrative assistant, Stevin Lipp, head boys varsity basketball Coach and Grace Ruckheim, agriculture education instructor.
One student from the school’s FFA group came to the board meeting to express her concern about Ruckheim’s resignation. She was worried that FFA would be dissolved if there weren’t a teacher to act as the group’s adviser. Board clerk Shawn Roberts assured the student that they would try to find a replacement as soon as possible, citing hiring issues nationwide as a challenge in this situation.
The two hires the board approved were Jordan Christensen as the head boys varsity basketball coach and Justine Braun as the administrative assistant/community ed. coordinator, replacing Cathy Affield who is retiring at the end of the school year. Christensen is currently a sixth grade teacher at Breckenridge Elementary School.
The board approved Friday, May 27, as the last day of school for seniors and Wednesday, June 1, as the date for a community engagement meeting regarding new school facilities.
All other new business was unanimously approved by the board members present. Board chairman Brett Johnson came into the meeting a bit late, while board treasurer Justin Neppl came in at the end of the meeting, just in time to vote on a motion to adjourn the meeting. Board director Marc Hasbargen was the only member absent for the entire meeting.
The next school board meeting will be held June 15, 2022 in the Breckenridge Elementary School boardroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.