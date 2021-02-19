Breckenridge School District celebrates school board

Breckenridge School Board members from top left: Ty Mikkelson, Shawn Roberts, Clayton Ernst and Justin Neppl. From bottom left: Steve Arnhalt, Marc Hasbargen and Brett Johnson.
School Board Recognition Week spanned Monday, Feb. 22-Friday, Feb. 26. On the Wednesday, Feb. 17 school board meeting, the seven members were met with treats and balloons, thanking them for their time and efforts. Superintendent Diane Cordes said how much the staff, students and community appreciate the board.
"We really want to say a very sincere thank you to every school board member for choosing to serve," Cordes said. "We appreciate all you do."
School Bus Appreciation Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. Cordes told meeting participants to thank a school bus driver if they see one or meet one.
"They are equally important to our district and the function of our everyday school life, and so we want to know that," Cordes said.
The district will be leaving breakfast sandwiches and thank you notes for the drivers on their buses Wednesday morning.
