Breckenridge students gathered in the high school gymnasium with their school colors, faces painted, and cheering to the beat of the band as they prepared themselves for the homecoming football game.
The band and cheerleaders rallied students and faculty with their performance to a school cheer to kick off the school’s pep fest.
Homecoming queen Kayley Ceroll and homecoming king James Finkral greeted the crowd and cheered, “Go, Cowboys!”
“The team we are playing tonight is a long-time rival, Hawley. These guys (cowboy football team) have been working extremely hard every day in practice,” Football Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “We really hope that all of you will show your support. These guys are jacked up and ready to give Hawley everything they got tonight.”
“You guys did an excellent job this week showing your school pride.” Volleyball Coach Margaret Wilson said, “We appreciate all of your support this year.”
The varsity volleyball taught the student body a cheer that they could cheer at their gains. Often the team shouts, “SKR, OK,” which means “Serve, Receive, Kill, OK.” The volleyball team then brought the student body into a cheer with them to kick off the pep fest games.
The first game was seventh graders against eighth graders. Each grade went hand-in-hand as they maneuvered their bodies to pass the hula-hoop down the gymnasium. As one student passed it to the next, they ran down the end of the line to hook hands again as they raced to beat to the opposing grade. Ultimately, the eighth graders were first to reach the end of the gymnasium.
The following game was ninth graders versus tenth graders. The students had to play a fast game of Tic-Tac-Toe with bean bags, hoping to gain as many points in a short period. As the timer ended, the tenth graders.
Lastly, the eleventh graders were pinned up against the twelfth graders in a game of Cupside-Down. The teams were told they were to be given a certain amount of time where they had to run around the gymnasium attempting to place maintain the cup in their team’s designated direction. Unfortunately, for the seniors, the juniors reigned with victory.
The pep fest ended in cheering out the other grades. Each grade was given the chance to cheer their graduation year as loud as they could to show off their school pride.
Breckenridge’s homecoming football game was held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Hawley.
