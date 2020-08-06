Breckenridge School Board announced that their Safe Learning Plan for returning to school will be an in-person based learning model for all students grades pre-kindergarten to 12th.
Superintendent Diane Cordes made the recommendation for in-person learning for all students to the school board. The recommendation came after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that districts will make their own local, data-driven decision. The school board approved of the learning model at their meeting held Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The district was provided five learning models to choose from and was directed to select and implement the appropriate model for their district.
Those learning models are as follows: In-person learning for all, in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students, hybrid learning for all students, hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students, and lastly, distance learning for all.
Based on the governor’s directive, all schools are required to implement a distance learning model, even for schools like Breckenridge who intend to operate with an in-person model. This is for those families who do not feel safe with their students returning to school for in-person learning.
Breckenridge’s decision was based on local county COVID-19 case occurrences. Due to Wilkin County having a low case occurrence, the district was able to move forward with an in-person learning model. However, if changes occur where cases spike in the region before the school start date, the district will have to address its learning model.
“If our local COVID-19 cases occurrences change, we may have to move with that base model we are talking about today to a different base model even before the school year starts,” Cordes said.
In addition to the school board approving of the in-person learning model for the Breckenridge Public School District, the school also had to receive Wilkin County Public Health’s blessing. Public Health Director Deb Jacobs said that blessing has been given after a conference held on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Jacobs added that if there is a spike in cases in the county, that does not mean that the school would have to adjust their plan. Rather, the public health office will look to see if there are clusters of cases. Moreover, if there is a cluster in Rothsay, Breckenridge schools would not have to adjust their plan, and vice versa. She said there is a lot more details that go into the decision than solely the number of cases per county.
“If public health or Minnesota Department of Health thinks that we are not making a good decision locally, they have the authority, just as the commissioner of education, to override any local decisions we make as either superintendent or board,” Cordes said.
Cordes will make a public announcement regarding further details of the school’s plan the week of Monday, Aug. 10.
School board Chairperson Erin Johnson added that Cordes will provide regular updates to the school board regarding the school district’s efforts in implementing its Safe Learning Plan.
School board Treasurer Justin Neppl made the motion to approve the resolution for in-person learning. The motion was seconded by school board Director Marc Hasbargen, to which the entire board voted unanimously in favor.
Additionally, the school board voted unanimously in favor of adding three early out days to the school calendar.
“As we implement our Safe Learning Plan for Breckenridge this year, we know that there is going to be a plan that is put together and well thought out, but there are going to be things we didn’t think about that we need to adjust. And there is going to be ongoing learning for our staff in terms of implementation of curriculum, technology and all of the components of applying the plan,” Cordes said.
For this reason, the administration thought it would be important to have small breaks periodically and provide pause for administration and staff to work together to make necessary adjustments to the plan.
“We can strategically place them throughout the first quarter so we have that time as needed to make those adjustments,” Cordes said.
Minnesota schools are scheduled to start on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Breckenridge school’s current plan is to have seventh through twelfth graders start as normal on Tuesday. At the elementary level, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 9 will be used as days for individual conferences between teachers and parents and students. The reason for the orientation is so parents can understand at a very deep level the plan and students can confident what their day is going to be like, Cordes concluded.
