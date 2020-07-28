For Breckenridge Public Schools, all possible scenarios planned for is just an idea until Gov. Tim Walz announces his guidances for Minnesota school’s instructional delivery for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. The governor is expected to make his announcement Thursday, July 30.
Breckenridge schools sent out surveys to teachers and families in effort to understand what they want the upcoming school year to look like and to provide their concerns. Approximately 55 percent of students’ families responded to the survey.
“We are still, myself and the administrative leadership team, are still trying to sift through it and really try to carefully and intentionally try to understand all of the comments and group them together and help that direct our focus on how we move our plans next year. It was really great,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
The school has gathered of lot of good data, Cordes said. Overall, there is a strong desire in the community, echoed by staff, to have in-person learning. She estimates 80 percent of parents want some fashion of in-person learning with the caveat that there are safety precautions taken to protect students and staff.
“That is our complete desire as well and staff echoed that. Our staff really want to in-person contact with their students as long as we can keep them safe and create a safe environment for both staff and students,” Cordes said.
The survey asked the parent/guardian to identify which grade their student was in because the lens is different for an elementary student versus a high school student. Cordes said they are trying to understand by developmental age group/grade level of what went well and what was a challenge.
The school sought to understand how the transition of distant learning went for families in the spring so that the school can hold onto frameworks that went well and what needs to change. Related to that, the school’s staff sought to know how much the student worked on school work and how much time parents spent working with the students.
“We are well aware of the huge challenge for parents, especially as parents started to go back to work and weren’t as available during the day. We are well aware of that challenge and so we really wanted to get some feedback so if we are forced into a complete distance learning model in the future. again, what could we do to make that better,” Cordes said.
Cordes and the administrative staff are continuing to finalize the collected data so that upon direction from the governor, they know what direction the staff and families feel comfortable having in the school district.
“As soon as we know what those specifics are then we will be able to finalize these prototypes and frameworks that we are building and sending that information out to families who I know are desperately wanting to know what it is going to look,” Cordes said.
For families who are concerned with having their students go back to school, if the governor allows, there will be options that allow for students to opt out in person learning and continue a distance learning model. Cordes said that administration and teachers are building the capacity to provide a distant learning model for those who are concerned.
Minnesota schools are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“We are hopeful that we are going to be able to meet that requirement but at the same time we also know that depending on what framework, there may have to be some calendar adjustments,” Cordes said.
After Walz provides his guidance and school mandates, the administrative staff and teachers will design a plan for the school year following the requirements and the Breckenridge School Board will have to approve.
“As soon as we get guidance we will be doing our best to pass that along. we encourage community members to access our school website and Facebook page,” Cordes said. "We are going to do our best to communicate with parents and community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.