Since May, there have been nearly 30 personnel changes throughout Breckenridge Public Schools, according to Business Office Manager Gail Korth. The Aug. 17 meeting alone saw the school board approving 10 hires and seven resignations.

The regular Breckenridge School Board meeting began with new Superintendent Kristie Sullivan thanking Lorene Hasbargen for a donation of $5,000 through America’s Farmers Grow, earmarked for the welding shop in the high school. Sullivan also recognized Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson for his honorable mention in the Best of the Valley results.



