Since May, there have been nearly 30 personnel changes throughout Breckenridge Public Schools, according to Business Office Manager Gail Korth. The Aug. 17 meeting alone saw the school board approving 10 hires and seven resignations.
The regular Breckenridge School Board meeting began with new Superintendent Kristie Sullivan thanking Lorene Hasbargen for a donation of $5,000 through America’s Farmers Grow, earmarked for the welding shop in the high school. Sullivan also recognized Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson for his honorable mention in the Best of the Valley results.
During the principal’s updates, Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson commended the custodial staff for the hard work they’ve been doing to get the school ready for incoming students. One thing came through loudest of all, she has been busy with all the hirings taking place.
Korth echoed this, saying that each new employee comes with at least three hours of paperwork. Currently, the district is looking to fill five more positions including high school special education teacher, high school head cook, administrative assistant, elementary school teacher and a title paraeducator.
Peterson gave his update next which included significant changes to language used in the student handbook and the reason behind an early homecoming for Breckenridge. According to his report, homecoming week will be the second week of classes, Sept. 12-16, due to volleyball and football teams both having home games this week.
The consent agenda was unanimously approved including new hires Laura Holzworth, special education teacher; Jacob Kempenich, choir teacher; Miranda Miranowski, administrative assistant; Anastasia Edwards, preschool teacher; Cathy Affield, school board policy consultant; Violet Hooper, K-3 literacy tutor; and four paraeducators including Raven Carlson, Sierra Hansey, Beckie Haug and Alexis Tschakert.
Resignations included Ean Goos, elementary teacher; Lindsey Jagol, administrative assistant; Lisa Hought, paraeducator; Debra Jordheim, head cook; Rhonda Lagasu, transportation shuttle driver; Laura Holzworth, preschool teacher; and Nora Willman, K-3 literacy tutor.
All agenda items were unanimously approved by the board including, accepting a dairy bid from Prairie Farms, accepting a fuel bid from Farmers Union and accepting a bread contract through Lakes Country Service Co-op.
The board accepted nearly $13,000 in donations for the month of July. They also passed an election resolution confirming that four people filed for election for the three open school board positions. Clayton Ernst, Marc Hasbargen, Justin Neppl and Lisa Overlee, the previous three all being incumbents, will be seen on the November ballot.
“I don’t know Overlee, but I thank her for throwing her name in the hat and joining this wonderful election process with our incumbents,” Board President Brett Johnson said.
Finally, the board approved three student handbooks including the high school, elementary and Chromebook handbooks.
According to Peterson, significant changes in language regarding racist and discriminatory language and vaping have all been added to the handbook. Citing issues last school year with students using racial slurs, he wanted to make sure the language regarding discriminatory phrases and discipline was written as clear as possible, he said.
Erickson said the elementary school’s handbook has remained relatively unchanged with minor changes in some language as well.
Technology Coordi-nator Tom Thielen was in charge of updating the Chromebook handbooks, which he said hadn’t been updated since 2015. Much of the language needed to be updated so it is representative of the systems they are currently using.
He also made changes to the $10 protection fee, now titling it a leasing fee. Since the school is technically leasing the laptops to students, this is more appropriate. He also raised the cost of the fee to $15 with a $5 increase each year for the next few years.
There will also be an option for a $25 insurance plan with the computers, Thielen said, citing 50 damages in the past school year. All 7-12 grade students will continue to be allowed to take these home.
Steve Arnhalt was the only board member absent from the 30-minute meeting. The next regular school board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Breckenridge Elementary School boardroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.