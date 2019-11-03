Breckenridge School District welcomes the community to join in honoring those who served for its annual Veterans Day program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Breckenridge High School gymnasium.
A musical performance will be given by the Breckenridge Music Department. The high school band and third through twelfth-grade choir will perform traditional Veterans Day music selections.
The I-I Staff, Det. Support Company will present the United States Colors and the Wilkin County Honor Guard will post the U.S. colors and present the armed forces colors for each branch of the military.
Three students will have their projects featured, focusing on the Vietnam War for students, staff, and community members to learn about.
Quilts of Valor will hold a presentation. This organization honors the service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.
Col. Jackie D. (Danny) Frisby-Griffin, U.S. Air Force (ret.) will be a guest speaker at the high school. Frisby-Griffin retired after 26 years of service. He has many awards and decorations, a few are Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and Air Medal. He is a command pilot with more than 3,500 hours of flying.
The school asks that the community enter through Door No. 2.
The doors will open at 9 a.m. for the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.