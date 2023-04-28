Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Breckenridge School District

Breckenridge schools to have single K-12 principal

Breckenridge schools to have single K-12 principal
Buy Now

This unanimous resolution by the Breckenridge School Board would place Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson in charge of K-12 students beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

 Daily News file photo
Breckenridge schools to have single K-12 principal

Craig Peterson has worked as the Breckenridge High School principal for six years and has been an educator for more than two decades.

 

Hundreds of Breckenridge School District stakeholders filled the elementary gym bleachers the morning of Friday, April 28 as they awaited a vote on the recommendation to have a single principal for the two-school district. This decision would mean six-year Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson’s position would be discontinued and he would be placed on an unrequested leave of absence.

The 7 a.m. meeting had a unique, electric energy following days of local talk about the recommendation. With six board members present, one student representative and Breckenridge Superintendent Kristie Sullivan at the table, the meeting began with an amendment that would allow public comments.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred