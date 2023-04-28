Breckenridge schools to have single K-12 principal

Hundreds of Breckenridge School District stakeholders filled the elementary gym bleachers the morning of Friday, April 28 as they awaited a vote on the recommendation to have a single principal for the two-school district. This decision would mean six-year Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson’s position would be discontinued and he would be placed on an unrequested leave of absence.
The 7 a.m. meeting had a unique, electric energy following days of local talk about the recommendation. With six board members present, one student representative and Breckenridge Superintendent Kristie Sullivan at the table, the meeting began with an amendment that would allow public comments.
Generally, special school board meetings do not allow public comment, according to Board President Brett Johnson. The board’s interest in public opinion was the reason for the amendment, Johnson said.
People attending were allowed to fill out a public comment card before the beginning of the meeting. More than a dozen visitors submitted cards.
Rather than responding to each comment individually, Johnson said the board would take notes and respond afterwards. Yet, after all comments had been made, only two board members and the superintendent took the mic.
For around 40 minutes, the school board heard testimony from past and present Breckenridge teachers, community members and students. None were in support of the decision to move the district to a single K-12 principal.
Many called for heightened transparency, as they felt the superintendent and the school board had made this decision without informing any stakeholders.
“We have real concerns and are not here to simply complain; our voices matter. Many are concerned about a lack of transparency in the school board’s decision making process,” band teacher Emily Christensen said. “This matter is too important to be brought forward for discussion and resolution at one special school board meeting, held on short notice at an inconvenient time.”
“Voting today to move to one K-12 principal position would be an irresponsible decision for our school district,” Christensen continued.
With a district of more than 600 students, some were worried about potential security issues at the high school if the principal position was eliminated. One teacher said the school would need to hire a full-time resource officer if the position was eliminated.
Sullivan addressed the security concerns prior to public comment, saying the superintendent’s office would be moved to the high school building and that a dean of students would be hired too. Currently, the superintendent’s office is in the elementary school building, meaning Peterson is the only current authoritative administrator based at the high school.
"A shift in our administrative model will not mean that there are fewer people looking out for the safety and wellbeing of our students. In fact, as superintendent, I will relocate to our high school to provide additional administrative support," Sullivan said. "I am confident that a dean of students, along with support from both a K-12 principal and superintendent will be able to provide the safety, encouragement, and support our students need and deserve."
The comments that followed echoed similar security sentiments, with many including accounts of Peterson’s work in the district.
“Many students, staff and citizens of the community think that the security and integrity of the school would be compromised if there were no full-time authoritative principal,” Ex-Officio Student Representative Spencer Boesen said. “Letting go of Mr. Peterson’s position would slow the possibility of Breckenridge excelling. It would set us back greatly and I believe it would be a great loss.”
Another student talked about the different environments in an elementary school and a high school, questioning if the job could be done by just one person.
While many statements differed in approach, the common sentiment that connected each piece of public testimony was a respect for Peterson as an educator.
“During my career I have worked with approximately 20 building-level administrators. I place Craig (Peterson) at the top of the list,” said Bryan Thygeson, a retired 36-year educator and administrator who served as Peterson’s direct supervisor at the beginning of his career. “His greatest attributes include passion, character, honesty, desire for continual individual and system growth and most importantly making decisions in the best interests of serving the needs of students.”
The meeting halted when parent Brian Bernotas was stopped in the middle of his comment by Johnson, who said Bernotas was making a personal attack on the superintendent.
Bernotas questioned the choice to eliminate an administrator who lives in the community while keeping another who does not.
“We are choosing to keep an administrator that has children that are not enrolled in our district and is not invested in our community,” Bernotas said, referring to Sullivan.
While Bernotas felt like the question was valid, he said he was more upset about Johnson allegedly playing both sides.
“I spoke to Brett (Johnson) yesterday and brought up the question, which he said was a valid point to bring up at the meeting,” Bernotas recalled. “It felt uncalled for and I feel like he was trying to play the hero.”
Johnson confirmed that he spoke to Bernotas about the meeting and the topics he wanted to address.
“We did talk about that, and it’s a valid question for the community to ask,” Johnson explained. “However, where the superintendent lives, or where her kids go to school, has no bearing on the agenda.”
Public comments at school board meetings must pertain to agenda items, according to Johnson.
“I said ‘No, you can not talk about personnel,’” Johnson recalled about his conversation with Bernotas.
The meeting seemed to be revived when a community member yelled “let him finish” from the bleachers, and Bernotas finished with his comments.
Former Breckenridge teacher and Breckenridge City Council Member Scott Wermerskirchen spoke in opposition to the idea as well. While he opposes the school board’s decision, he showed pride in the community that attended the meeting because of it.
“It just makes my heart grow seeing the community show up in large numbers like this,” Wermerskirchen commented. “Everyone here has done a good job today.”
The question remains - why remove a widely-loved principal against the wishes of district stakeholders?
The short answer: budget cuts.
“The cost of educating our youth is not going down, and neither is the cost of supporting our staff,” Sullivan said. “Not suggesting a path of recourse to balance our budget would be neglecting the great responsibility of the role of superintendent.”
The school district saw a $173,042 deficit in the 2022 fiscal year, and plans for another deficit of $97,628 in the 2023 fiscal year, according to the revised budget fund summary. The district saw a slight reprieve in 2021 with $131,078 in net revenue, however, the budget deficit was more than $100,000 in 2020 too.
"We are not alone in that our district faces the 'financial cliff' that follows the sunsetting of federal COVID-19 dollars. Districts around the nation are faced with difficult decisions to sustain their current programming and staffing models," Sullivan said. "To balance our budget, we are taking the approach to keep our teachers and paraeducators in classrooms where they can continue providing for our students' academic, social and emotional needs."
"The bottom line is that we wish to avoid cutting teaching positions so that our children do not lose access to high quality instruction and education," she concluded.
Breckenridge School District Business Manager Dessica Komestakes rounded out the public comment section with a look into the financial state of the district. She said the Minnesota Department of Education was warning school districts about the ending of COVID-era funding and recommending that districts plan accordingly for their financial health.
“If we continue to deficit spend between $100,000-200,000 — plus the loss of our COVID funding — we are looking at a $400,000-600,000 loss,” Komestakes said.
Copies of the financial summary were made available to those in attendance and Komestakes invited folks to reach out to her for any district budget questions.
Some in attendance believe that the decision was made with more than the district budget in mind.
“I have concerns this is not all budget related,” Bernotas said. “When I hear “it’s just time, it’s time for change and we need to go a different direction,” I get concerned budgets are being used as an excuse.”
Board members also ensured the public that this recommendation was made solely based on the tenure of the two district principals. Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson has been with the district since the 2013-14 school year, while Peterson was hired in the 2017-18 school year.
After nearly an hour of public testimony, the board offered its response. Both board members Steve Arnhalt and Johnson, along with Sullivan, were the only people who responded to the public.
In response to transparency-related concerns, Arnhalt recommended that those in attendance at Friday’s special meeting attend all school board meetings.
“I would just encourage you to come to all board meetings,” Arnhalt said. “We go through line by line and dissect each line and it is completely transparent. There isn’t anything we can do in so far as collectively discussing the budget that isn’t in the public eye.”
“Ninety-five percent of your requests are dissected in board meetings,” he continued.
All three recently-re-elected board members, Justin Neppl, Clayton Ernst and Marc Hasbargen, and board member Ty Mikkelson chose not to address any of the public comments prior to a vote.
With a motion offered by Arnhalt and seconded by Mikkelson, the board unanimously approved the resolution that would discontinue the high school principal’s job. Moments later, another motion to place Peterson on an unrequested leave of absence beginning after the completion of the 2022-23 school also passed unanimously.
Without further discussion, the meeting was adjourned at 7:50 a.m., immediately followed by chants from the audience — “Vote them out!”
Board members Johnson, Mikkelson, Arnhalt and Shawn Roberts, who was absent from the meeting, are all up for election in 2024.
Peterson plans to appeal the board’s decision and a hearing is tentatively scheduled for May 17, according to Johnson. Since the decision was unanimous, the resolution is unlikely to be overturned, however, Johnson said there’s a possibility that after a hearing the board could change their mind and reverse the decision.