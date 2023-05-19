The Breckenridge School District will look a bit different in the 2023-24 school year as the Breckenridge School Board unanimously voted to change the district’s administrative model.
Nearly three weeks after more than 100 district stakeholders filled the elementary gym bleachers for a special meeting, the school board finalized its decision to reduce staff. Citing financial shortfalls, the school district will move forward with a single K-12 principal, a new Dean of Students and one less administrative assistant.
While the board voted unanimously to place High School Principal Craig Peterson on an unrequested leave of absence at the April 28 meeting, Peterson had a two week window to oppose the decision and request a hearing, according to Minnesota State statute.
With Peterson’s failure to request a hearing within 14 days of the official notification, the school board’s decision was made final at the Wednesday, April 17 meeting. Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson will become the district’s sole principal beginning after the 2022-23 school year is completed.
These reductions will also affect certain programs in the district as the board accepted a dozen resignations, some of which are for positions they don’t plan to fill.
Breckenridge paraeducator Kathryn Beherns used her public comment to ask the board and Superintendent Kristie Sullivan about their hiring plans following so many resignations.
The school board accepted more than 10 resignations including four that were added after the meeting agenda was sent out on Friday, May 12. These include Gustav Anderson, English language arts teacher, Lucinda Oss, SpEd paraeducator, Belinda Slettedahl, administrative assistant, Raymond Pearson, custodian, Evonne Vaughn, custodian, Aziza Freeman, K-3 literacy tutor, Kayla Mohs, JH girls basketball coach, assistant varsity track coach and JH volleyball coach, Kim Quast, high school counselor, Christina Aigner, high school science teacher, Elizabeth Sundquist, high school student council co-advisor and Margaret Wilson, middle school math teacher and high school student council co-advisor.
As of Wednesday, May 17, the board has only accepted the hiring of Austin Roberts, custodian.
Sullivan responded, confirming that the district plans to consolidate some positions and does not intend to fill the open spots. However, with the loss of two high school science teachers, Sullivan emphasized that the district has no plans to cut back on its science programming.
The last day of school will be Friday, May 26, which gives the district a little more than three months to fill any vacated positions.
The meeting adjourned at 5:16 p.m. and the school board will next meet at 7 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, at the elementary school.
I am an editor, reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.