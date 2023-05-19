The Breckenridge School District will look a bit different in the 2023-24 school year as the Breckenridge School Board unanimously voted to change the district’s administrative model.

Nearly three weeks after more than 100 district stakeholders filled the elementary gym bleachers for a special meeting, the school board finalized its decision to reduce staff. Citing financial shortfalls, the school district will move forward with a single K-12 principal, a new Dean of Students and one less administrative assistant.



Tags

Managing Editor

I am an editor, reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 