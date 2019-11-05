Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission met Monday, Nov. 4 to discuss water plant updates and upgrading the city’s electrical system.
The new water plant is currently not up to full capacity use. Director of Public Service Neil Crocker is working to make sure that the plant’s chemical read is accurate and that volumes are up to capacity. Once the chemical feed is verified, an engineering firm will address the volume issue.
Public Utilities President Dennis Larson asked if there were any plans in place for the old plant.
The only task left is to remove a programmable logic control panel out of the old building and transfer it to a new building underneath the water tower, Crocker said.
“The old plant is our back up for water supply. Before I take that panel out, I need to finish everything at the new plant and have confidence it’s going to run the way we want it to run before I decommission the old one,” Crocker said.
Further discussion will continue about what the city will do with the old plant once the new plant is at full capacity.
In other news, Crocker advised the board to discuss purchasing a $400,000-$500,000 transformer to upgrade and old and aging system. This recommendation comes from a study done by DGR Engineering released in February 2019.
“We do have some weak links out here in our electrical grid system,” Crocker said. “There is a life expectancy of 30-35 years of these transformers. The water plant transformer is at 47 or 49 years old. The one down at south Jefferson Park, south substation, is over 40 years. Both of those two transformers have pretty much used up their life expectancy.”
This would be the beginning of a multi-phased plan that would last over the next five to 10 years to update the city’s electrical system.
“Ideally, we want to eliminate as much overhead as we can. That’s our weakness and that’s our vulnerable area In the event of high winds, ice storms, that type of stuff, everything overhead is at risk. It’s not brand new overhead stuff that can really hold up to a heavy ice storm, it’s all 50-60-year-old infrastructure and it is vulnerable to wind and heavy ice storms,” Crocker said.
If a transformer goes out, it will take a six-month lead time for a new transformer to be replaced. This transformer would intend to be a backup in case of an electrical outage. There are currently no transformers on reserve.
“What I propose is we look at our long-term strategic plan knowing that at some point in 15 years from now we are down two substations.” Crocker.
The board has decided to set additional meetings to develop a strategic plan. By devising a strategic plan, the board will be able to answer these monumental tasks more efficiently and effectively.
Their next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Breckenridge City Hall.
