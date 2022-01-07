Breckenridge senior aims for Eagle Scout ranking through food drive

For Breckenridge High School senior Jeremiah Fox, equally as important as achieving Eagle Scout status is bettering the lives of those in his community.
Fox is currently a Life Scout in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Boy Scout Troop 332, and before he can earn the prestigious rank of Eagle, he is tasked with organizing and completing a service project. After some research, the 17-year-old settled on a food drive to benefit the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
“This project is important to me because I’ve been involved for many years in scouting and it’s going to be nice to earn that rank of Eagle, and while earning the rank of Eagle, helping people in need in the community,” Fox said.
The drive will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Breckenridge High School.
Examples of items eligible for donation include shelf stable foods like peanut butter and crackers; pantry staples like flour and cooking oil; individually-packaged instant foods like oatmeal and noodles; beverages made with water like lemonade and tea; packaged meals made with water like macaroni and cheese; and packaged foods that don’t require refrigeration like granola bars and fruit cups.
“The goal is to get as much food together as possible, and maybe even get the word out for some more people to join the Scouts,” Fox said. “This is being held at the school, so maybe some people will see that and think about joining, so that’s a good thing, too.”
The project was more than folding together a couple boxes to collect cans. He first contacted the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry to identify the community’s needs, then worked with Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson to strategically schedule the drive.
The first date of the project will take place in conjunction with Breckenridge’s Student Showcase Night, also held Monday, from 5-8 p.m. Peterson expects the showcase to draw in a few hundred community members. The other two dates of Fox’s project fall on Cowboys and Cowgirls home games, which typically boast large crowds. Fox also put together a flyer and has been rushing to get the word out before his drive begins.
Peterson said it has been exciting to be part of an Eagle Scout project — it’s one of the first of his 15-year career in school administration.
“There’s not too many kids that get to be Eagle Scouts. I’m very excited to be part of this process and to be helping a student get that (rank) because it’s a really big deal,” Peterson said.
It’s fitting that it’s Fox who is on the cusp of achieving the rare status. His self-growth over the years is evident, Peterson said. The high school senior is an outstanding student and exemplifies agency, one of the district’s goals for students.
“We talk a lot about agency and being an advocate, speaking out. And over the four years Jeremiah’s been at our high school, he’s gotten exponentially better every year in terms of coming out of his shell and being an advocate,” Peterson said. “This is one project that he’s taken on himself that I think as maybe a ninth grader or tenth grader he couldn’t have done. Now he’s doing it, so I’m very proud of him for that.”
While his journey with the Scouts will wrap up when he turns 18, Fox will always be grateful for the unique skills he has acquired. It’s knowledge he wouldn’t learn in a classroom, like tying knots and going on camping trips. Being a Scout has also provided him with broader skills that he will carry into adulthood like teamwork and leadership.
As for his future, Fox plans to study computer science at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota.
“Just getting this far and getting to this moment where becoming an Eagle Scout is a reality will definitely be my biggest achievement,” Fox said.
