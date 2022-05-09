Breckenridge sixth grade students learn about potential careers

Sixth grade students make their way around the cafeteria to meet with people from all different career fields. They got to as questions and learn more about certain careers in a "speed-dating" format. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Sixth grade students at Breckenridge Elementary School, file into the cafeteria, group by group, to begin their career fair experience. The room was filled with community members from many different fields such as police officers, chefs, attorneys and many others.

The students are working on a personal finance project where they have to choose a career they would like to research more. From there they will determine their salary, do their taxes, purchase insurance and plan out any other life expenses.

They will be compiling all their data into a spreadsheet and once they have completed their portfolio, they will be presenting it at the student showcase night, May 16.

As students made their way through the tables they had the opportunity to ask people within the career questions to help their research, or quell their interest.

“What’s your favorite part of your job?” “How many years of school did you have to go through?” “What’s your starting salary?”

After about an hour of “speed-dating” with different careers’ tables, students had an additional 15 minutes to go to any table they may have missed or wanted to know more from. The chef’s table saw the most traffic during this time as the students were trying not to miss out on their free donuts.

The day finished with students packing up to go home and spend any remaining time speaking and laughing with the adults they get to see work throughout their community.



Tags

Load comments