Breckenridge sophomores establishing online school store

Within the coming weeks, Breckenridge Public Schools will launch an online store thanks to two high school sophomores.
Business teacher Derek Grahn’s marketing class was tasked with coming up with a group project, and Jake Bommersbach and Bailey Evans took on the challenge of putting Breckenridge products on the web. Grahn said past students have started a similar project, but Bommersbach and Evans are set to complete it.
Starting an online school store has never been timelier. Grahn said school store products are often sold in-person during sporting events. But during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer fans were in the stands, and many opted to livestream games from the comfort of their homes. Having an online store would not only reach those who watch events from their recliners, it would also extend the products to school alumni who have moved out of the area.
“The games are kind of our main way of selling products, so if we have a website set up, anyone can order, whether they want to pick it up or have it shipped to their house,” Evans said.
The pair first posted a survey to determine what the community would want an online store to look like. Bommersbach said they received 143 responses overwhelmingly in support of the project with 98 percent of respondents saying they would use an online store. The respondents were also largely in favor of paying online (93 percent). Another 49 percent of respondents said they would prefer to pay online and have a product shipped, rather than picking up an order at the school.
Next, the sophomores made their own website through Google Sites. They may eventually have a tab on the district’s website, Evans said, but for now, it will be separate. The school store is currently run by the DECA chapter, and after Evans and Bommersbach launch the website, DECA students will help run the online store, too. They plan to check the store at least once a day, then package any orders during lunch or their “team time” period.
“It’s been fun learning about the online stuff and everything that goes behind it,” Evans said.
The long-term goal for the online store is to set up a scholarship program to fund the operations, Grahn said. Currently, the store’s sales go back into buying more products and maintaining the store.
Evans and Bommersbach said they are still working out the logistics of the online payment portal, which has proven to be the most difficult part of the project. Still, they are confident that the online store will be up and running this month.
“We think we’ve pretty much got it to where we want it to be,” Bommersbach said. “I think within three weeks, we should be good to go.”
