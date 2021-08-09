Breckenridge spray pilot suffers minor injuries after crash in Ohio

The plane landed nose-up in a yard, according to AP News. 

 Courtesy Wayne County Sheriff's Office/WEWS-TV

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man was injured in a spray plane crash Wednesday morning, Aug. 4 in front of a home in Wayne County, Ohio, according to AP News.

Tyler James Vold, 24, was dusting a farmer’s field at the time of the incident. He suffered minor injuries and was able to walk away from the wreck, according to AP News. No one on the ground was injured.

“Authorities say the plane just missed hitting the home. It eventually ended nose up against a tree in the yard,” the article stated.

Tags

Load comments