As the snow has melted and a new season begins, the city of Breckenridge is hosting a citywide clean up from Monday, June 12, to Thursday, June 15.

Dumpsters will be available to residents of Breckenridge only. They can bring their items to Pope Street and find the dumpsters by turning south at Favorites Deli. It is noted that items will not be picked up on the curbside. City staff will be present to ensure this is happening.



