As the snow has melted and a new season begins, the city of Breckenridge is hosting a citywide clean up from Monday, June 12, to Thursday, June 15.
Dumpsters will be available to residents of Breckenridge only. They can bring their items to Pope Street and find the dumpsters by turning south at Favorites Deli. It is noted that items will not be picked up on the curbside. City staff will be present to ensure this is happening.
In addition, staff will be present to monitor dumping during operating hours and to check residents for proper identification and a valid Breckenridge address.
According to a city employee, last year seven dumpsters were located at the dump site. Over night, the dumpsters were filled, as well as the ground, and it was quite a mess. The city is asking for no overnight dumping.
“We have our household hazardous waste collection day the third Wednesday of the month from May through September at the Wilkin County Recycling Center,” Director of Environmental Services, Breanna Koval said.
The next date would be Wednesday, June 21, for all who have items not accepted at the Breckenridge clean-up site.
Some items not accepted include paints, weed killers, pesticides, adhesives, solvents and paint thinners. The collection day is held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Scrap metal can be taken to south Breckenridge, to the parking lot behind Cenex. Used oil can be collected at the recycling center, at the drop container on the south side of the building, 24/7,” Koval said. “Appliances can be taken to the appliance drop-off site south of town, just east of the horse arena.”
Other questions about items not accepted can be directed to the Breckenridge City Hall at (218)-643-1431.