Six Breckenridge High School DECA students put their skills to the test at a DECA leadership conference Monday, Nov. 8 in the Twin Cities.
Haylee Andel, Rachel Gowin, Claire Aigner, Tiana Maack, Caytlin Bruns and Ella Anderson competed in a business administration test and the “Rock the Role-Play Workshop,” in which they were presented with a business scenario and given 10 minutes to come up with solutions individually. Aigner, a senior, placed top two in her section for the role play event and top 25 out of 450 students for her business administration test score.
Aigner, who is also the DECA chapter president, said her task involved helping a shopping mall movie theater promote itself on Black Friday. She was given a tight budget and 10 minutes to think of frugal but effective marketing strategies like hiding free movie tickets around the mall and placing clues as to where the tickets were located on car windshields. Aigner and the others then had to present their plans individually in front of a judge.
“For the role play, you didn’t really get to prepare ahead of time. You just had to get into a good mindset and then go in there and do the best you can without getting too nervous,” Aigner said.
While the role play may have challenged the students’ ability to think on their feet, the business administration test was an indicator of their depth of knowledge on business topics. Students who performed well, like Aigner, were told if they placed within the top 25.
“I’m most proud of my test score, I don’t know what it is, but I didn’t think I was going to place in that, so that was nice,” Aigner said.
The leadership conference is a chance for students to practice competing before more events kick off in February, Breckenridge DECA Advisor Derek Grahn said. The state competition will be held in March.
Many schools, Breckenridge included, bring their DECA officers or top performers to the fall leadership conference to gauge areas they need to improve upon and areas they excel in. Five of the girls who attended are DECA officers.
Last year, the students attended the leadership conference virtually which detracted from the communication and personal connection aspects of the competition.
“They all went in (this year) with a mindset that they wanted to improve on their skills, so the big focus of the event is on communication, creativity in terms of solving a problem, then tying that together during a presentation format,” Grahn said.
Grahn said he typically has multiple students go to state but he has seen an improvement in their overall performance, especially when they are up against metro schools with much larger programs.
“We’ve had a lot more success in terms of placing highly in events, even if we haven’t necessarily had more students qualify, but that’s also because we’re about the smallest school in the state that has a DECA chapter,” Grahn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.