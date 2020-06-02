Breckenridge High School announced its fourth quarter "Excellence in Education" awards to students in each class.
“The award is very special because teachers can choose only four students per year. Getting nominated is a great honor,” said Stan Goldade, a math teacher at BHS.
This award is presented quarterly to students who display good citizenship, leadership, scholarship and show respect and concern for others. The high school faculty members each nominate one student, who exemplify these characteristics.
Students in the senior class who were awarded are Gilbert Garcia, Isabel Friederichs, Mikayla Snobl and Jacob Vergal. Jude Held, Kaylin Nicholson and Hope Vergal were awarded from the junior class. Zach Boe, Morgan Bruns, Jazzlyn Hasbargen, Anjelina Hodges, Sophie Larson and James Mertes were awarded from the sophomore class. McKennah Anderson, Noah Bunkhouse, Alex Ohm and Addison Twidwell were awarded from the freshmen class.
“Teachers have a tough time doing this. They only get to pick four students the whole year. Some teachers struggle narrowing it down to only one,” Goldade said. “Teachers give this a lot of thought.”
Scholarship is the first value that teachers look for in students, he said. They also look for students who perform well in the classroom, are leaders in the classroom, are caught being good in the hallway, along with a variety of other values.
Friederichs said that teachers choose the students who they feel have made the school better.
“I feel I show these qualities because I am always trying to make school fun whether it be with my class or the grades below me,” she said. “I have actually never gotten the award and all of my friends have, so it feels great to finally receive it.”
Students are given an award signed by the teacher who nominated them as well Principal Craig Peterson. They were additionally given Dairy Queen gift cards, as they were not able to hold the usual pizza party due to the school's closure.
