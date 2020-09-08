Bundled up for cooler weather and sporting their face masks, students of all ages began the 2020-2021 education year Tuesday, Sept. 8 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
While St. Mary’s School and Breckenridge High School held their full first days of class Tuesday, Breckenridge Elementary-Middle School began a two-day orientation and soft opening. Principal Corinna Erickson said the open house would be a great opportunity to take care of business including fall pictures, individual student assessments in reading and math and hearing and vision screenings.
“On Thursday, we’ll be right on schedule, with the doors opening at 7:45 a.m. and the buses starting to drop students off after 8,” Erickson said.
Breckenridge Public Schools’ safety plans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic include 6 feet spacing in classrooms and the lunchroom, a higher level of cleaning and hand hygiene practices in place and increased attention to student entrances and exits.
“When students arrive for school, they’ll want to check the signs on the doors to know which door to enter in,” Erickson said.
Breckenridge students like kindergartener Gavin Lehman, first grader Ben Kostreba and second grader Serenity Poole couldn’t hid their excitement for school.
“I’m looking forward to finding new friends,” Poole said.
A similar optimistic spirit was felt at St. Mary’s School. In addition to classes, the school hosted its second annual chalkfest on Fourth Street North.
“The students take chalk and write inspirational verses or make inspirational drawings so people walking to church or just walking down the street can see them,” Principal Tom Haire said.
Students like Piper Jaehning, sixth grade, called for their neighbors to “Be the Light.” Others, like first graders Isaac Krueger and Zander Fronning, created a colorful cross together.
“We do feel ready,” Haire said. “We’ve been planning for this for months. We know the best laid plans don’t always work out. They talk about a soft start. This is for us to figure out what’s working and what’s not.”
Tuesday’s weather led to an immediate protocol change. St. Mary’s School planned to check students temperatures at the building’s entrances. However, colder temperatures would throw off the readings, Haire said.
“We’ll be doing more checking outside the classrooms,” he said. “We’ve put out our plan, laying it out to keep the kids safe.”
Erickson agreed, saying Breckenridge Public Schools is taking a facts, not fear approach to the 2020-2021 education year.
“We’re going to grow through what we’re going through and adjust as we need,” she said. “Patience will be the key and if you have any questions at all, please contact me. We’re looking forward to anybody and everybody coming back and staying in school.”
