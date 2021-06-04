Breckenridge students sweep end-of-year awards

Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said he always enjoys the months of May and June because it’s scholarship and awards season.
“It’s a time when the community can give back to kids, give back to families. And it’s an accomplishment month because you get to wind down and reflect about the year then get awarded,” Peterson said.
Breckenridge High School hosted their Awards Night Wednesday, June 2, handing out dozens of awards and scholarships to seniors before they graduate Sunday, June 6.
The students work hard for their awards throughout the year, and the Class of 2021 has had to work under unprecedented circumstances, Peterson said.
“They had a unique perspective, from the political side to the educational side, they might be the group that got change,” Peterson said.
Schools across the nation were forced to find new ways to educate students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For his Breckenridge students, Peterson couldn’t be prouder, he said. The students exhibited grit and resilience, as well as the families and staff. The awards were well-deserved, he said.
Local scholarships and special awards included:
- AAUW Scholarship: Savanna Conzemius
- BHS Music Booster Awards: Madelyn Anderson, Paige Kelsen, Arianna Kroll and McKenzie Meyer
- BHS Speech Boosters: Isaiah Stetz
- Bill LeNoue: Austin Erickson
- Breckenridge Fire Department Auxiliary: Logan Mammenga
- Breckenridge Lions Club: Daniel Erlandson, Paige Kelsen and Adam Ohm
- Burton Louis Gewalt Meritorious Scholarship: Madelyn Anderson, Austin Erickson, Daniel Erlandson, Paige Kelsen, Logan Mammenga, Kaylin Nicholson, Adam Ohm and Connor Twidwell
- Carter Casey Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Erlandson
- Clay/Wilkin Corn & Soybean Growers Association: Ben Krump
- Essentia Health: Paige Kelsen
- Fargo-Moorhead Builders Exchange: Connor Twidwell
- Glee Boldingh: Madelyn Anderson
- Guy R. & Frances M. Nelson Scholarship: Grace Conzemius
- John Philip Sousa Band Award: Paige Kelsen
- Joseph M. Vertin Scholarship: Reese Pederson
- Louis Armstrong Jazz Band Award: McKynzie Meyer
- Lois Montgomery Memorial Scholarship: Adam Ohm
- Mallie Ann Breuer Scholarship: Paige Kelsen
- Mike Deal Ag Award: Ben Krump
- Red River Communications Scholarship: Madelyn Anderson
- Rob Schuler Scholarship: Grace Conzemius and Adam Ohm
- RRV & W Scholarship: Kaylin Nicholson and Hope Vergal
- Scholarship Breckenridge: Madelyn Anderson, Anthony Conzemius, Grace Conzemius, Savanna Conzemius, Austin Erickson, Daniel Erlandson, Emma Haavig, Andrew Hanson, August Hasbargen, Paige Kelsen, Madeline Korinek, Ben Krump, Logan Mammenga, Kaylin Nicholson, Adam Ohm, Reese Pederson, Francisco Perez, Sawyer Schuler, Seth Schreiber and Cooper Yaggie
- Spirit of the Community: Austin Erickson
Private and college/university scholarships include:
- Kaitlyn Banken, NDSCS Foundation Scholarship
- Anthony Conzemius, Jamestown Alumni Scholarship and Jamestown Men’s Basketball
- Savanna Conzemius, University of St. Thomas Scholarship & Founders Grant
- Austin Erickson, NDSU Academic Scholarship
- Daniel Erlandson, Jamestown Football Scholarship, Legacy Scholarship, Wilson Scholarship Participation
- August Hasbargen, University of Minnesota Land Grant Legacy Scholarship
- Paige Kelsen, NDSCS Foundation Scholarship
- Madelyn Kornik, SDSU Foundation Scholarship
- Ben Krump, NDSU Green and Yellow Scholarship
- Arianna Kroll, Concordia: Music Scholarship, Conductor's Award, Academic Scholarship, Excellence Scholarship
- McKenzie Meyer, MSUM: University Scholarship, Excellence in Music
- Logan Mammenga, NDSCS Foundation Scholarship
- Kailyn Nicholson, Presidential Scholarship
