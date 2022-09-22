After a slight oversight by the Breckenridge School Board, the 2022-23 school calendar needed to be adjusted to give students a legally-required day off for the New Year’s holiday.
An already tight calendar resulted in the board’s unanimous approval to move a learning day to Easter Monday, April 10. The day was previously scheduled off for students, but this was not legally required.
Board Member Shawn Roberts expressed concern over the change, telling the board parents wanted that day off for their children. She said some folks travel for the Easter holiday and worry about driving back in time for school that next monday.
The reason Roberts cited, holiday travel, was why Easter Monday was scheduled off in the first place. However, the only other day that could’ve been chosen was the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2022. Board members had a tough choice to make.
“They can’t say we didn’t try,” Board Member Ty Mikkelson said.
Student enrollment was also discussed Wednesday, Sept. 21 by the Breckenridge School Board. Elementary Principal Corinna Erickson gave her report to the board, mentioning a higher-than-normal drop in enrollment.
According to Erickson’s report, the elementary school saw a 32-student drop in enrollment with only 18 additions. This includes 14 students moving away, 13 students transferring to St. Mary’s and five students leaving for open enrollment, virtual school or homeschooling.
Concerned about these numbers, board members asked what the district could do. The board understood there isn’t anything to do about families that move away, but students transferring to a new school is concerning.
Discussed was the idea of contacting families to figure out why they left. Understanding the reasons folks decide to move their children to a new school will make it easier to address those concerns. Another idea included reaching out to the families of students who enroll in the school. Understanding the school’s strengths will allow administrators to capitalize on those positive aspects.
After approving the school’s Truth in Taxation meeting for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. the board also set the preliminary tax levy at the maximum amount allowed by law, $1,913,196.70. If finalized at this total, there would be a 16.49% increase from the previous levy. The board has the opportunity to lower this total, but cannot legally raise it.
Other meeting happenings include nine new hires, six resignations, approval to hire another volleyball coach, updated policies and plans and the sale of unuseable high school shop tools and equipment.
Any profit made from tool and equipment sales will be rolled back into the high school wood shop and welding shop to purchase the things they desperately need.
A new plan is meant to teach staff how to adequately and safely deal with students who may suffer from seizures. This will include how to identify a seizure since they’re not all epileptic, how to care for a student and what resources staff can provide.
Board Members Marc Hasbargen and Brett Johnson were the only members missing from the meeting. One of the ex-officio student representatives, Spencer Boesen, was also missing from the meeting because he had to work at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. High School Principal Craig Peterson said Boesen would definitely be at the next meeting as he hopes folks aren’t out golfing in October.
The next Breckenridge School Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. in the elementary school conference room.
