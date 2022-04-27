Breckenridge students to lead first ever job fair

A group of juniors at Breckenridge High School are working hard to organize the Breckenridge High School Job Fair, Friday, May 13, 2022. From left to right: Abigail Johnson, Dallen Ernst and Zane Mikkelson.
A group of juniors at Breckenridge High School have been tasked with creating a job fair, the first ever of its kind at the school. Their teacher gave them the idea, but afterwards took on an advisory position as the students lead the project.
Friday, May 13, 2022, the job fair will be held all day at Breckenridge High School. The event will be for grades 7-12 students with two sessions through the day. A catered lunch will be offered for the businesses attending.
These businesses will be operating as their own “class” during the fair. They have chances to explain to students about their industry, how they got their job, why they chose it and what it will entail.
The younger students will be more focused on the jobs as a whole and use the event to gain interest in any field for their future. This experience will also operate to help students get hired at these businesses.
Hiring age students are encouraged to bring their resume and cover letter and share with the businesses they hope to intern or work for. According to junior Dallen Ernst there will be a booth where businesses can leave business cards to help start a connection with interested students.
“I think it’ll be important to get more information to students about different careers and give them an opportunity to network,” junior Abigail Johnson said.
“This will give students an exposure to jobs and careers they might not have known about before,” Ernst said.
Currently, the students have secured around 30 businesses to come in and speak with students. All of which offer a wide diversity of industries from nursing, banking and engineering to agriculture, teaching and operations management. While many industries are covered, the students feel like there are still more to bring to the table.
The students feel like the only challenge in the process has been securing more businesses for the event. “Once you get people to come, it’s not hard at all,” junior Zane Mikkelson said.
The Daily News will cover this event, so look forward to more content on the Breckenridge High School Job Fair in the future.
