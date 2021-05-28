Breckenridge students unveil mock business plans

Breckenridge High School seniors Gus Hasbargen and Anthony Conzemius presented the business plans they have been building since the beginning of the school year at the Entrepreneurship Opportunities showcase event Wednesday, May 26.
The students prepared short videos and slideshows for an audience of parents, school staff and local business leaders. The event also featured guest speakers, like WCCO Belting CEO Tom Shorma, ComDel Innovation President Jim Albrecht and SVEDA Executive Director Justin Neppl.
Entrepreneurship Opportunities is a pilot program available to high school students in Wahpeton and Breckenridge in which students work on creating their own mock business, said Paige Rudick, Entrepreneurship Opportunities director.
The program was a SVEDA initiative, but funded by local businesses, Neppl said. In the program’s first year, Hasbargen and Conzemius were the only participants, and they received nearly one-on-one education from area entrepreneurs.
“Well done because you had the confidence and vision to do this in the first place,” Shorma said. “It can be intimidating in high school meeting with different business people, and to do it is just a first step to ultimately, potentially, becoming an entrepreneur.”
The duo learned from a range of local businesses like the Boiler Room, Smith, Strege, Fredericksen & Butts, Ltd., and GIANTS Snacks.
The two seniors each built businesses based on their passions. For Hasbargen’s project, he created Fat Guy in a Little Truck, a food truck that would serve sandwiches primarily to employees on their lunch break in the Twin Towns Area. Conzemius’ business, Red Ballers Basketball Training, would offer personalized training in the sport to youth in grades 5-12.
Both Hasbargen and Conzemius decided to establish their businesses as limited liability corporations, per the recommendation of Janel Fredericksen, of Smith, Strege, Fredericksen & Butts, Ltd.
For their businesses, the seniors determined their target audience and ways of reaching them, a cost structure, expected revenue streams and key metrics.
Conzemius and Hasbargen said they would encourage other students to take the class but both agreed the class should remain a small group. The direct attention from business leaders was partly what made the year so fruitful for the seniors.
“I’ve had younger kids, juniors and sophomores, come up to me and ask me about it, and I would recommend it for next year,” Conzemius said.
There were roadblocks to getting the program off the ground. It took around three years to build up funding and support, then COVID-19 introduced another unexpected hurdle.
In June 2020, Neppl and Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson met to discuss the likelihood of the program happening during the pandemic. Despite another unprecedented school year looming over them, Peterson was adamant about pushing the program forward. The next challenge was finding a director to lead Entrepreneurship Opportunities.
“We visited with Paige (Rudick), awesome fit,” Neppl said. “She came in late into the game and has done a fantastic job carrying the ball for us. To say ideally, our first year of doing this, we wouldn’t have picked the scenarios we had in place. I can’t be more happy or proud of the situation we went through with everything we had to accomplish.”
The program was able to overcome obstacles to boast a successful first year. Entrepreneurship Opportunities is an important program, particularly for the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community, Neppl said. An array of successful entrepreneurs have cultivated their businesses within the Twin Towns, and many of them are locals whose families have lived in the area for generations.
The program takes eager and imaginative students and shows them the merits of starting a business in their own hometown. Peterson said there are a handful of youth already interested in next year’s program.
“We’re intrigued to see how this is going to move in the future. This is our first year, our maiden voyage, and the next ones are going to go and go and go. We’re excited to see it,” Peterson said.
