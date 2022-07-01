Breckenridge youth put on three shows for their community Wednesday and Thursday, June 29-30. “The Blabbermouth, the Puff Monster, and the Wolf,” was an entertaining show following a group of Ukrainian storytellers, skommadai, as they acted out some common folktales.
Over 40 people filled the Breckenridge High School auditorium to watch the play. One cast member, Sophia England, was unable to make it to the performance, so assistant director Maddie Moen stepped in to fill each of England’s roles.
The first of the three, the blabbermouth, followed a husband and a wife, the latter of which is a real gossip. They live in the small town of Chernobyl, Ukraine, where any gossip travels as fast as it was told in the first place.
Unfortunately, for the husband, Sasha, his wife, Masha, who no matter how much he chastises her about being a blabbermouth, continues on with her habit. We then get to follow Sasha on his trip to check his traps and nets to feed his family. On his trip he slips off the slippery log, another cast member, and finds a box of treasure.
Sasha knows he can’t tell his wife about the treasure, lest the entire town finds out that they’ve struck it rich by chance. So he devises a plan to keep the treasure, while making sure his blabbermouth wife couldn’t ruin their secret.
In a quick sequence devoted to making his homebound wife look insane by convincing her that it rained pancakes, fish roam the woods at night and water rabbits were apparently a species, he ensured that the town wouldn’t believe his wife’s gossip when she told them all she found it after falling off a slippery log and hitting her head.
The story ends with Sasha taking her away to another place, where he can take care of her “condition.” However, I’m sure Masha would find a way to gossip at their new residence anyways.
The next story, the puff monster, followed a family with a turnip cellar, containing a dark secret. Unfortunately, for this family, they didn’t listen to their daughter’s tales of a puff monster in the cellar.
So one by one, the family traversed to the cellar to get some turnips to complete their dinner. But one by one they didn’t come back up those stairs. This left the daughter, Manya, and the son, Vanya, as the last two family members left.
Vanya went downstairs first, with his plastic play-sword for protection, yet the puff monster gobbled him up and swallowed him down. Manya went down next to her imminent doom, armed with nothing but her matryoshka doll. Like her brother, and the rest of her family, she was gobbled up and swallowed down too.
Her matryoshka doll proved to be too much for the puff monster’s tummy to handle and with that it burst open, releasing the entire family, and two random people who claim to have lived in the place before. Everything back to normal, the family decided to have pancakes for dinner rather than repeating their previous folly in the turnip cellar.
The moral of the story was uplifting to the plight of the Ukrainian people. No matter how much they’re kept down, they always rise back up.
The final story followed a small family with an old sheepdog. The family’s grandmother, Babushka, made them leave the dog in the woods to die of exposure. Sirko, the old sheepdog, was absolutely flabbergasted at this discovery.
In the woods, after moping about a bunch, she made friends with a wolf that became too old for the rest of their pack. The two made a pact that would thwart Babushka’s plan to get rid of Sirko and guarantee the wolf friendship and food.
The two followed up on their plan, the wolf coming to “attack” the family’s farm and Sirko magically being there to protect the family that had just left her to die in the woods. After Sirko and the wolf “fought” all was normal again and she was welcomed back to the family. However, the wolf was unable to remain quiet while eating the food Sirko brought her, and another fight scene ensued. This one took aim at Babushka, and I was surprised to find that Sirko had it in her to protect Babuska. Once all was well again, the two were satisfied with their situation, and let out a lovely howl to the moon.
