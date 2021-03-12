Breckenridge Superintendent race down to 2

A hiring committee made up of Breckenridge Public School Board members, parents, teachers, staff and a student interviewed four candidates vying for the district superintendent position.
Candidates Daniel Ludvigson, Brad Strand, Dr. Timothy Godfrey and current Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson underwent a series of 2-hour, public interviews beginning Tuesday, March 9 and ending Thursday, March 11.
Ludvigson and Strand are the two finalists advancing to in-person interviews with the board next Wednesday, March 17, School Board Chairperson Brett Johnson announced Friday, March 12. Johnson anticipates the board will make a decision as early as next Wednesday night.
“We went through all our candidates and talked about the positives: what would put them above the bar for the position we’re trying to fill,” Johnson said. “We talked through what our priorities were for filling the role with the board and the selection committee, and then we talked about each candidate and how they would meet those priorities.”
Daniel Ludvigson
At the beginning of each interview, the candidates were asked to introduce themselves and why they were interested in Breckenridge Public Schools.
Ludvigson said he has been in rural education his entire life, both as a student and as an educator and administrator. He is currently the elementary school principal and superintendent of Elgin/New Leipzig Public School in Elgin, North Dakota. Before Elgin, Ludvigson was a K-12 principal.
“Im interested in the Breckenridge School District because you guys seem to have a progressive mindset and a student-centered focus,” Ludvigson said.
Ludvigson said he believes the collaboration between parents, teachers, staff and the community is essential to the success of students.
“I really believe in the, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ phrase,” he said.
Ludvigson said the superintendent and school board should treat their working relationship almost like a marriage, with both parties working together toward common goals and values.
Ludvigson also has a presence at the legislative level, he said. He has been involved in the Education Funding Formula Review Committee in North Dakota and has pushed for equitable funding for rural schools.
“Being an advocate for your school is more than just in your community, you also represent them to a wider audience,” he said.
Ludvigson said he would have a hands-on approach to the school budget, which he said needs to be in place to help a district achieve a goal. If the district forgets that goal, it can’t get to where it needs to be, he said.
“Your money is invested in your people and your people are some of your most important resources.”
Brad Strand
Strand has worked in teaching and administrative roles throughout his time in education. He is currently working with the administration team at Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
He said he connects with the district’s motto and direction of being inspiring, impassioned and engaging.
“If we do those things, we can help students be ready for tomorrow.”
Strand said he believes in letting all the staff and teachers know the value they bring to the schools. From the custodians to the IT workers to the secretaries to the teachers, everyone deserves recognition and kindness, he said.
“Hopefully then there’s some trust involved when we’re understanding the value that we each bring to our district.”
Strand brought up the “4 C’s” — a concept coined by author Jon Gordon that focuses on improving relationships and teams — as a way to foster an environment of inclusivity. Communication, connection, commitment and care are vital to apply to all students.
Strand strives to be a “servant leader,” someone who finds ways to serve others through their position of power. He likes to be in the classrooms, in the halls, around the students and teachers.
“Just let them know that you don’t just sit in your office and they never see you,” Strand said. “I think that’s really, really important as a leader.”
Strand talked about the culture of the district. Some culture builders could be partaking in the Leader in Me program and finding common language when conflict or decisions arise.
“Execution is the interception of strategy and culture,” he said.
Dr. Timothy Godfrey
Godfrey has worked in rural and urban public schools for 25 years and currently serves as superintendent of Kenmare Public Schools. He is a former superintendent of Richland 44 School District. He has a doctorate in educational leadership and has served in several different administrative roles throughout his career.
Godfrey said he was drawn to Breckenridge’s innovative learning environment. With a background in special education, he was excited by the way the district is making learning engaging.
“Special education is all about differentiation. It’s all about getting kids natural experiences so they can connect what they’re learning in school with their real life outside. Because other than that, it’s just a moot point,” Godfrey said.
As superintendent of Richland 44 School District, Godfrey worked with the two Studio Five teachers from Breckenridge Public Schools to implement project-based learning in his district.
“It’s a district and a program that’s made for me, and it encompasses all my passions toward education,” he said.
During several points of his interview, Godfrey addressed his time at Richland 44 School District. In 2018, he was accused of insubordination for an incident involving an uncredentialed school counselor and put on leave during an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct between students called the “rape game,” Daily News previously reported. He was also caught in a “breach of contract” for pursuing plans to start a charter school, The Forum previously reported. He resigned at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.
Godfrey said when he was first approached about the “rape game,” he was assured it was just horeseplay.
“I think things could have been handled much better. It was against my better judgement a lot of the ways we pursued it, but I followed through because it was a directive from my school board,” he said.
Craig Peterson
Peterson is the current high school principal for the district. He is working on his superintendent license, and plans to complete it this summer. He has been principal of five different schools over the past 14 years.
“We have a great board that we work with here at Breckenridge. We have the same vision and the same opportunity at Breckenridge Pride … Inspiring to Excel … Simply, we care. I’ve worked for some boards where I’ve questioned whether we care or not,” he said.
Peterson said a good relationship between the board and the administration is necessary for success. He said he wants to foster close, one-on-one relationships, and with him already acting as principal, he has already started.
Trust is earned, it’s not given, he said. He will try to foster relationships through trust. Peterson said everyone needs a seat at the table, including students and parents.
“Equity is extremely important for all students,” Peterson said.
He said the main area of inequity in Wilkin County is economic. There are impoverished students and wealthy students in the same school, and some families need more support than others, he said.
Peterson said he asks himself who at Breckenridge is not being heard. They are the ones that must be listened to, and they are the ones who need attention, he said.
“They’re not going to learn anything if they’re not feeling safe.”
Peterson said he wants to create leaders at Breckenridge. He doesn’t want to constrain his staff, teachers and administration based on what he wants for the school.
“That’s where we have a culture that’s strong where our learners have agency,” Peterson said.
