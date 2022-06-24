Breckenridge superintendent resigns after single year

After one year of service to the Breckenridge Public Schools, Superintendent Brad Strand has tendered his resignation. His last day with the district will be Thursday, June 30.
“After a number of hours of soul searching, I realize just how much I miss being in the classroom teaching students,” Strand wrote. “I now recognize that I want/need to continue building relationships with students in a classroom rather than lead an entire school district. My purpose and passion are to be in the classroom full-time as a math teacher.”
This position was Strand’s first time being the superintendent of a district. He has worked as a math teacher and an assistant principal in the past throughout west central Minnesota.
Now he will be moving back to being a math teacher in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Teaching gives Strand energy, something he was missing as an administrator.
“I had no idea that I would miss being a teacher so much when I accepted this position last Spring but working with students is what gives me energy and leading an entire district does the exact opposite,” Strand wrote. “Reflecting honestly with you, I realize my ‘tank’ is completely empty right now.”
Strand wrote a letter to the entire school district staff on Wednesday, June 15, detailing his reasons for wanting to leave the position. He also acknowledged his understanding of the negative impact this timing may cause.
“I realize the timing of this resignation is not favorable but I can’t commit the energy & passion needed to be successful as your Superintendent,” Strand wrote.
The district is in the middle of planning for a building referendum which the superintendent has a large part in helping plan with the school board. Long time administrative assistant Cathy Affield has also retired, taking years of historical knowledge with her. A new superintendent and the new administrative assistant, Justine Braun, will go through their first full year at Breckenridge together.
It is also an election year, and three of the board members will have their seats up for grabs. Filing for those elections hasn’t begun yet, but the uncertainty looms.
School Board President Brett Johnson said they have already posted an internal hiring ad for the superintendent position.
Daily News will update this coverage when more information is available.
