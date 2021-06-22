Breckenridge teacher wins $5,000 discovery grant

Breckenridge Elementary School teacher Sarah Kratcha won $5,000 from the Possibility Grant Sweepstakes, a randomized grant-awarding program headed by Discovery Education and the Siemens Foundation.
The money is intended to support STEM education and enhance opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering or math. Just five schools across the country won a $5,000 grant, according to a Discovery Education release.
The Studio 5 teacher said the win came as a complete surprise. At first, Kratcha didn’t remember applying for the grant.
“When we were awarded it, I couldn’t remember what it was. It was one of those things where you just quickly put your name and email and things in. I was very surprised. It’s like when you enter a drawing and you never think you’re going to actually win,” Kratcha said.
The school’s Director of Innovation and Learning, Miriam Tobola, had forwarded the opportunity to all of Breckenridge’s teachers. The educators could enter the drawing once a day over the span of a couple months. Kratcha’s co-teacher, Stacy Busta, also applied for the grant, but Kratcha was the sole winner at the school.
“This grant directly supports the educators of Breckenridge Elementary School in their work to provide inspiring STEM opportunities in any learning environment,” Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson stated. “With this support, our students can reach their maximum potential.”
While Kratcha has yet to receive specific information on how the grant can be used, Kratcha plans to update her classroom materials with the funds. Each day, the students partake in STEM Time, or a period of exploration and play related to a STEM field.
They previously received a Monsanto grant that allowed them to stock their classroom with equipment, but it has been “well-loved,” Kratcha said.
During STEM Time, the children can experiment with robotic cubelets, circuit robots that snap together to perform functions, Sphero Robots for coding practice, Lego kits and Makey Makey kits to practice circuit connections.
“Parents walking in may just think the kids are playing with toys, but they serve a purpose and get the kids thinking and problem solving versus what your typical toys would. But people walking in may think, ‘Your kids are just playing.’ Well, yes they are, but we always take the time to make sure they’re educational and making the kids think when they’re using them,” Kratcha said.
She also plans to attend the virtual National Technology Conference next week to gather ideas for new equipment she can introduce to her students.
“We’re always looking out there to see if there’s something that fits,” Kratcha said. “As a teacher, it’s nice to get these extra little surprises and grants because it helps a lot in the long run.”
