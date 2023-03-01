Breckenridge to be named Infinity Center owner

A bill presented in the Minnesota House of Representatives would provide $11 million in bond funds for the proposed Infinity Center in Breckenridge, if passed. In a Monday, Feb. 27 special meeting, the Breckenridge City Council unanimously approved a resolution that would name the city as the facility’s owner.
For the proposed bill to be passed, a local government agency, like the city or county, needs to be named as the facility owner.
The Infinity Center, which hopes to add a community center and children’s museum to the city’s offerings, is expected to cost around $20-25 million. More than $11 million has been secured in local donations and pledges, meaning the $11 million in bonding funds would securely place the project’s funds within the cost range.
Council members have placed their full support behind the project due to the foreseen economic benefits, including those to residents, visitors and local businesses, according to the passed resolution.
The city believes this project has the capability to enhance quality of life for residents by providing a physical and social gathering space for those of all ages. They also believe that this possible amenity will draw more visitors to the area, in turn positively affecting the hospitality industry and local businesses.
Both of Wilkin’s representatives in state government, Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-9, and Rep. Jeff Backer, R-9A, are willing to sponsor the bills that would appropriate the funds. No action has been taken on the House bill sponsored and authored by Backer on Jan. 23.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.