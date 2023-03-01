Breckenridge to be named Infinity Center owner

The proposed Infinity Center will be owned by the city of Breckenridge. 

 Daily News file photo

A bill presented in the Minnesota House of Representatives would provide $11 million in bond funds for the proposed Infinity Center in Breckenridge, if passed. In a Monday, Feb. 27 special meeting, the Breckenridge City Council unanimously approved a resolution that would name the city as the facility’s owner.

For the proposed bill to be passed, a local government agency, like the city or county, needs to be named as the facility owner.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 